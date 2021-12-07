How long is the Halo Infinite campaign?

There are only a couple more days until the launch of Halo Infinite, And although many users have been having an incredible time with its multiplayer section, there are also others who just prefer to play their campaign. But how long is the single player adventure? Here we tell you.

In total, the campaign Halo Infinite It is made up of 14 missions, and here we share the name of each of them:

1. Banished Warship Gbraakon

2. Foundations

3. Outpost Tremonius

4. The Tower

5. Excavation Site

6. Spire

7. Pelican Down

8. The Sequence

9. Nexus

10. The Command Spire

11. Repository

12. The Road

13. House of Reckoning

14. Silent Auditorium

However, when we take into consideration all the secondary objectives, then we are talking about a total of 70 missions. If you are someone just looking to finish the main campaign, then It will take you around 10 hours. If you want to complete as much content as possible, including side quests and collectibles, then we are talking about 20 hours.

Halo Infinite comes to consoles Xbox and PC this December 8.

Editor’s note: I think its duration is not bad at all, especially considering its open world structure. It is preferable to have a short but enjoyable campaign, to have something that extends unnecessarily for hours. Although surely there will also be complaints about it.

