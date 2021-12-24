An approach that it has managed to achieve to a great extent by having today in its catalog a broad range of hybrid, plug-in hybrids and 100% electric vehicles adapted to all tastes and needs. And always with the assurance of its exclusive 7-year warranty, which also includes batteries.

A brand that of Kia, although Hyundai is picking up an excessive role, its partner is not too far. In fact, in terms of sales numbers, in Europe they reach a similar quota. Thus, the truth is that the brand has shown that electric mobility is not a thing of the future, but already of the present .

By forming a group with Hyundai, Kia has a more than important place in the market. Not only because the firm has been postulated as one of the great alternatives to the most dominant cars of the variant, but because its machinery is at the maximum to promote electric vehicles in a more than satisfactory way.

How is your strategy

Intended to maintain a medium and long-term strategy, all in order to progressively establish a leadership position In the future automotive industry, Kia is presented today with cars like the EV6, which is called to be one of the greats of the moment, but without neglecting technologies such as the hybrid at any time.

This is the so-called ‘Plan S’, which has the clear intention of being the first brand of electric cars, where South Koreans include mobility and electrification services, but also technology, connectivity and autonomy of the vehicles. In addition, in this action plan, a date is set (2025 as a goal) where they will seek to attract even more attention.

Proof of this is also being seen Niro (here its technical sheet) both in purely electrified and hybrid versions. Given this, and having a very well-considered site within the sector, there are several options and alternatives on the market. All with a clear plan to continue increasing the options in the coming years.

His most interesting models

All in all, Asians are very clear about the future of mobility, at least in Europe. This same year they have presented models such as the Kia EV6. A sedan with a crossover appearance that aims to make the qualitative leap from the electric range. With 400 kilometers of autonomy, it is the most important asset of the house for the present.

But although this EV6 is the next step for the brand, currently we can find other electrics with which Kia has earned the respect and interest of the sector. One of them has more to do with hybrid technology, like the version Niro plug-in, which is postulated among the most interesting. With a combination of combustion and electric motorization, it offers a range of 65 kilometers, while when you need to cover longer distances, the fuel engine will do the rest. At the power level, the model offers a combined power of 141 hp. Its technological section is first class.

Another very complete option but of light hybridization (mild-hybrid) is the Sportage. A bestseller now featuring a 48V lightweight hybrid diesel powertrain. This system, when accelerating, adds electrical energy from the additional 48V battery and increases the time that the combustion engine is not running.

It consists of a compact lithium-ion battery with 0.46 kWh and a new starter-alternator. Connected to the crankshaft of the diesel engine, it provides up to 10kW of electrical power to back up acceleration in engine mode, reducing the load on the heat engine and its emissions. It is found in two versions: de 115 hp with front-wheel drive and 136 hp with front and rear wheel drive.