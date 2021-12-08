There is a dissonance between what the word “diet” really means and what a large part of the population understands by it.

In colloquial terms, when someone says they are on a diet, it is usually understood as that person is on a “diet” as our parents and grandparents used to say or that they are simply eating in a certain way to lose weight (lose fat from now on).

In this sense, it seems that dieting involves a series of intricate and almost secret questions that refer to what foods to eat, what foods not to eat, when to eat them or in what order. Nothing could be further from reality and the true meaning of the word “diet”. According to the second meaning of the term collected in the RAE, “diet” refers to the set of foods that a person consumes regularly so basically everyone is on a diet.

With all this we simply mean that “dieting” does not have to involve secret and unknown issues for humans, in fact, “dieting definition” simply refers to the fact that we want to lose fat and for this it is simply necessary induce a caloric deficit, nothing more. We could eat the same old thing simply by reducing the usual amounts. Many people complicate things the moment they start doing “the artichoke diet” or the like.

Having said that, In this article we explain what a definition diet consists of and how to know the calories we should eat to lose fat.

How does a definition diet work?





As we have said in the introduction to this article, a definition diet aims simply to lose fat and for this it is essential to create a caloric deficit. In other words, we have to eat fewer calories than we expend.

To do this, we simply must have a notion of how many calories we eat and once we know how to cut. Applications like Fatsecret can help us count the calories we eat. Later we will see how many calories we should cut.

Beyond this there are not many more rules, although we can give some basic advice:

You can eat the meals you want per day, although on a definition diet eating fewer meals may be more convenient to control hunger . Three or four is a good number.

. Three or four is a good number. Try to distribute the protein evenly in each of the meals you make.

Try to fit most of the carbohydrates you eat into the meals you eat after training.

Are there any foods that I should not eat?





There may always be foods that you should avoid in terms of health, such as saturated fats, refined oils, or trans fats in general.

However, if we leave aside health issues that should always be taken into account regardless of the objective of the diet, when we want to lose fat there are no foods that we should not eat.

If the daily, weekly or monthly caloric count is deficient, we will lose fat.

The only thing we must bear in mind is that if for whatever reason we want to eat an ultra-processed food, Although we can square it within our diet and caloric calculation, this food will displace others much more interesting nutritionally. This is known as a flexible diet.

How many calories should I eat on a definition diet?





We will talk about calories and macronutrients.

Regarding the calories that we must ingest to lose fat, the ideal is to cut between 10 and 20% with respect to our maintenance calories. To know what our maintenance calories are, we must apply, for example, the Harris-Benedict calculator. Do not forget to take into account the activity factor since the calculator of Harris-Benedict only calculates the basal metabolism but to this we must add the activity factor.

People with more fat at the starting point can cut 20%, people with less fat at the beginning, 10%.

Regarding macronutrients, a good guide would be the following:

Between 1.5 and 2.5 grams of protein per kilo of weight.

Between 0.8 and 1.5 grams of fat per kilo of weight.

The rest of the available calories are used for carbohydrates.

Remember that all this counting can be done easily with Fatsecret.

Images | iStock, Pexels