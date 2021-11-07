Each yoga posture or asana has its function for the body and for the mind, since yoga as a whole is a discipline that has multiple benefits for our body and our mental state.

Today we will talk about the Baddha Konasana or butterfly pose that is very good for women and men, very simple to do but has a very good positive impact on pregnant women, thanks to the fact that it helps to tone the pelvic muscles, that is, it helps to strengthen the pelvic floor.

How to perform the Baddha Konasana or Butterfly Pose

We are going to take a mat and we are going to place it on the floor, then we sit on it with our legs stretched out and make sure to leave the completely straight and neutral back.

We flex the legs in such a way that the soles of the feet touch each other, as if you wanted to stretch your abductors, and let the knees drop to the sides. Do not jump to get lower, it is simply a matter of relaxing your legs.

With both hands surround the balls of the feet and bring the feet to the perineum as close as possible. Stretch the spine by bringing the sternum and sacrum slightly forward. Try to keep your shoulders back, maintaining a neutral and relaxed chest and cervical opening, with your chin slightly lowered.





Tightens the abdomen and pelvic floor muscles, something very important if you want to do the exercise in its entirety, and control your breathing, trying to make it slow and deep.

Benefits of the Baddha Konasana or butterfly pose

Benefits for pregnant women

The good thing about this posture is that it is simple and does not require much movement, so it is very suitable for pregnant women, who not only helps improve pelvic muscles Rather, it helps relieve stress by providing a meditative attitude.

By opening your legs, you improve the flexibility and toning of that area, which it will be crucial for pregnancy and if it is not well worked it can lead to incontinence problems.





It helps to reduce stress

As we have said before, when this type of asana is performed it is necessary to control the breath and relax the mind as much as possible, this causes you to enter a state of meditation.

Meditation or mindfulness are excellent strategies to help reduce stress or anxiety that all human beings suffer because of our condition as a species. This asana will help you to have a state of calm and concentration, preventing you from worrying about external situations.

Improves flexibility and helps reduce spinal problems

This pose is highly recommended to improve flexibility in the lower back, pelvic muscles, and inner knee area.

Thanks to its placement and forcing you to keep your back completely straight and neutral, it helps to improve the ergonomics of the back, thus reducing the tension and pain that you can have in your entire spine. What’s more, the butterfly pose can help alleviate sciatic nerve problems.





Improves pelvic floor muscles and sexual intercourse

To do well this asana does not consist in only lowering the knees and keeping the back straight, you also have to tighten the muscles of the abdomen and pelvic floor, while controlling breathing.

A well-worked pelvic floor will provide you with greater quality in your sexual relations, according to research, exercising the pelvic floor will increase vaginal sensitivity and thus accelerate and improve the quality of our orgasms, both in men and in women.

