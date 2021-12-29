Although each new version of Windows is designed to improve the previous one, something can always go wrong. And although Windows 11 comes loaded with news and improvements compared to their previous versions, who knows what problems can arise. That’s where what we know as safe mode comes in or safe mode in English.

Windows Safe Mode is, as defined by Microsoft, “a basic state, using a limited set of files and drivers. If a problem does not occur in safe mode, this means that the default settings and the basic device drivers are not causing the problem. ” Come on, thanks to the safe mode you can find out where the problem is and solve it.

Outdated drivers, badly installed applications, malware, some wayward peripheral that does its thing … There are many factors that can give you a headache and that will force you to go to safe mode to find out what it’s about. In addition, you have two versions of Windows 11 safe mode, as in Windows 11. A safe mode without internet access and a safe mode with networking, with which you can download possible solutions, update files or find the solution to your computer problem.

Start safe mode from Settings

From Setting you can do almost anything. What in previous versions of Windows was the Control PanelWith Windows 10 onwards, everything, or almost everything, is in Settings. You can open it with the i key plus the Windows key. It is also available in the Start menu or button.

Once we open Setting we are going to System> Recovery. In Advanced startup> Recovery options click on Restart now. This will cause Windows 11 to show you a menu with various options after it has restarted. You must confirm the restart by pressing the corresponding button again.

From Choose an option we select Troubleshoot> Advanced Options> Startup Settings> Restart. After doing the same, we will have a list of options to choose from. The one that interests us is Enable safe mode. It is chosen by pressing the number 4 or the function key F4. If you are going to need to access the internet, it is better to press the number 5 or the function key F5. If you no longer need to access any of the special modes in Windows 11, simply press the button Enter to start Windows 11 as usual.

Safe mode from the home screen

There is a faster way to start Windows 11 in safe mode. It consists of pressing the Start button to then press Shutdown> Restart. Before clicking Restart you must hold down the key Capital letter. If all goes well, when Windows 11 restarts, the menu we saw earlier will appear: Choose an option.

As we saw before, you will have to click on Troubleshoot> Advanced Options> Startup Settings> Restart. After restarting, we will choose option 4 from that menu, either by pressing number 4 or the function key F4.

Windows 11 in safe mode with ‘msconfig’

Third method to start Windows 11 in safe mode. With the tool System configuration Windows. The fastest way to open it is by opening Run with the R keys and the Windows key. In Run we put msconfig and click on To open.

Once we are in the System configuration Windows, we go to the tab start and we choose the way we want to start Windows 11. In our case, it would be the Safe boot. From the options in that way, we can choose Net to access the internet from Windows 11 Safe Mode.

The System configuration from Windows It can also be used for when an error occurs and we cannot exit safe mode as normally happens, with a simple restart. Selecting the normal boot We will start Windows 11 again as usual.