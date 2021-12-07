how it benefits Mexico

Live Nation Entertainment, the largest live entertainment company on the planet, finally completed the acquisition of a 51.01 percent majority stake in OCESA Entertainment, the largest concert promoter in Mexico and a leading company in Latin America.

It acquired the part that corresponded to Televisa.

The value of the acquisition was made for 8,835 million pesos, just over 415 million dollars.

According to the official communication, 7 percent of the 8,835 million will be retained by Live Nation to cover operating losses, if any, for a period of time not detailed after the signing of the agreements.

The novelty, which had been advanced in September by Merca2.0, was confirmed by Variety this Monday, December 6.

OCESA, one of the most relevant show organizing companies in the region, promotes thousands of events for millions of fans in a typical year, especially in Mexico and Colombia. It also has a solid portfolio of businesses in ticket sales, sponsorship, sale of food and beverages at concerts and merchandising with 13 first-rate venues of different sizes in Mexico.

OCESA’s main ticketing business, Ticketmaster México, is a leader in the commercialization of tickets in Mexico, with around 20 million tickets sold per year.

“As we continue to bring shows back, we are thrilled to officially welcome OCESA to Live Nation,” said Michael Rapino, President and CEO of Live Nation Entertainment.

“Alex and the OCESA team are incredible at what they do and together we hope to create even more incredible live experiences in Mexico and Latin America,” he added in reference to Alejandro Soberón Kuri, president of the board and director of operations of CIE (Inter-American Entertainment Corporation).

Soberón Kuri, meanwhile, said that “this strategic agreement extends the already successful relationship we have with Live Nation and we are proud to take it to the next level.”

Soberón Kuri will serve as CEO and sit on the board of the newly formed joint venture. Rapino will become chairman of the company’s board of directors.

In the communication of the purchase, Live Nation said that by mid-October more than 22.5 million tickets had already been sold for the shows organized by OCESA for 2022.

How does the entry of Live Nation to Mexico and Colombia benefit?

Live Nation Entertainment is the world’s leading live entertainment company. Composed of Ticketmaster, Live Nation Concerts and Live Nation Sponsorship, it is in charge of organizing events for bands such as Madonna, Lady Gaga, U2 and Imagine Dragons, among others.

The agreement could be key for more high-level international shows to reach Mexico and Colombia.