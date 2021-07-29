Bob Odenkirk made headlines after collapsing while filming Better Call Saul. It was revealed how he is and what happened.

Yesterday we told you that Bob Odenkirk was in poor health. According to the information that had emerged, the actor had collapsed while he was filming the sixth season of Better Call Saul. He was quickly sent to a hospital and no further information had been released until today.

Given this information, the actor’s fans worried about his health. To bring calm and tranquility, Bob Odenkirk’s representatives revealed how the actor from Better Call Saul, the Breaking Bad spin-off, is currently doing. In this way, they stated that “Bob is stable after experiencing a heart-related incident. He and his family would like to express their gratitude for the amazing doctors and nurses who care for him, as well as his cast, crew, and producers who stand by his side. The Odenkirks would also like to thank everyone for the effusion with which they have sent well wishes, and ask for their privacy at this time as Bob worries about recovery. “

A good fright

Undoubtedly, the accident that Bob Odenkirk suffered scared everyone. Even Bryan Cranston himself decided to share a post focused on Bob, where he asked the public to pray for him. “He is in the Albuquerque hospital, where he is receiving the medical attention he needs. Please take a moment out of your day to think about him, send him positive thoughts and pray for him, thank you ”. On the other hand, Aaron Paul also decided to send good vibes to the protagonist of Better Call Saul. “I love you friend”, wrote.

Now, Bob Odenkirk must recover after the inconvenience he suffered in his heart. Better call saul is working on its sixth and final season. This delivery will have a total of 13 episodes, and will be the great farewell of Saul Goodman with the public that has followed him since Breaking Bad.