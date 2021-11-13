If the WiFi coverage does not reach certain rooms in your home or work center, the normal thing is to go to solutions such as those that WiFi repeaters or PLC technology can offer. These solutions have been added, for some time, the plastic optical fiber or POF.
The operation of fiber optics is based on light as a means of data transmission. It is a medium through which photoelectric pulses travel. For this, conductors made generally of glass are used if a great bandwidth is needed and of other materials derived from plastic for more basic needs. Through these conductors travels a light signal from one end of the fiber cable to the other. This light signal is usually generated by an infrared laser or a high-power LED that emits pulses of light to transmit the data.
Characteristics
Plastic or POF optical fiber is made of plastic, specifically in a polymethylmethacrylate core where data travels by electrical impulses. The cable also has a coating also based on plastic material.
This type of fiber uses a core much thicker than fiberglass, allocating almost 95% of the cable section to transmitting light. These are cables with diameters around 2 mm and with cores between 0.25 and 1 mm in diameter. The simple fact of using materials of lower cost than fiberglass means that this type of fiber is slower.
One of the fundamental differences between plastic fiber and fiberglass is that it supports and is more flexible. These cables can admit a curvature of 20 mm in radius, that is, we could get to make a circumference with a 4 cm cable without breaking it and remaining functional. This is a clear advantage over the one based on silicon dioxide glass, which admits much less flexibility in addition to being much more fragile.
Advantages of using plastic fiber
After knowing a little about the main characteristics of plastic fiber, it is time to find out what advantages it can have over glass fiber optics or other communication media.
- The manufacturing cost much lower than that of fiberglass.
- It can work much better. This means that we can cut it to size directly on the work field without needing high precision elements.
- Lets lower attenuation. Fiber based on plastic material has a lower signal absorption and dispersion coefficient because it has fewer impurities than glass.
- Its flexibility. It allows to have cables that are thinner than ethernet and easier to handle than coaxial ones. What allows the installation in our home without major problems.
- It is immune to electrical noise. As it is based on photoelectric pulses, it has immunity against interference from neighboring electrical cables.
Like everything in life, plastic fiber not only offers advantages. Some of the drawbacks What it may have is that it does not withstand moisture or corrosion as well as fiberglass. Furthermore, this type of fiber is not capable of retransmitting infrared light, which means that its capacity and bandwidth are not as high as fiberglass.