The operation of fiber optics is based on light as a means of data transmission. It is a medium through which photoelectric pulses travel. For this, conductors made generally of glass are used if a great bandwidth is needed and of other materials derived from plastic for more basic needs. Through these conductors travels a light signal from one end of the fiber cable to the other. This light signal is usually generated by an infrared laser or a high-power LED that emits pulses of light to transmit the data.

Characteristics

Plastic or POF optical fiber is made of plastic, specifically in a polymethylmethacrylate core where data travels by electrical impulses. The cable also has a coating also based on plastic material.

This type of fiber uses a core much thicker than fiberglass, allocating almost 95% of the cable section to transmitting light. These are cables with diameters around 2 mm and with cores between 0.25 and 1 mm in diameter. The simple fact of using materials of lower cost than fiberglass means that this type of fiber is slower.