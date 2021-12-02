For undertake within the health field it is necessary to have a sufficient initial investment. If you want to open your own workspace, you must consider the rent of the place and all the expenses that this implies. Although that is not enough because you must also contemplate the legal part. You should especially pay attention to the Notice of Operation because it is mandatory for any medical office. In case of not having it, you will be entitled to a fine and possible suspension of the place.

This procedure must be carried out by any natural or legal person who carries out activities whose nature implies a health risk. For this reason, it is mandatory for absolutely all medical offices.

With regard to the legal authority, the Federal Commission for the Protection against Sanitary Risks (Cofepris) is the only instance that is in charge of this procedure.

Documents you need

Now, there are several steps that you must carry out to obtain the Notice of Operation and Health Responsible for your medical office. The first is to have the Unique Registry of Accredited Persons (RUPA). It is a password granted by the Ministry of Public Function so that you can carry out other procedures in all dependencies of the Federal Public Administration. Your procedure is done digitally at the following link.

Once completed, you need to fill out the Operation Notice document of the establishment of Cofepris products and services. The document can be obtained in the following link. Although keep in mind that you will need the following documents.

For legal persons:

Original and legible copy of the articles of incorporation or power of attorney that accredits the legal representative.

Legible copy of official identification of the legal representative (National Electoral Institute credential or valid passport or national military service card or driver’s license).

Legible copy of official identification of authorized persons (National Electoral Institute credential or valid passport or national military service card or driver’s license).

For natural persons:

Legible copy of the owner’s official identification (National Electoral Institute credential or valid passport or national military service card or driver’s license).

Legible copy of official identification of authorized persons (National Electoral Institute credential or valid passport or national military service card or driver’s license).

Processing at the Cofepris offices

Once you have all the documents and you have filled out the corresponding forms, you must request an appointment to go to the Cofepris offices. To schedule an appointment you can check the following link. Remember that they are very strict and have certain rules that you must abide by.

Punctual assistance is required. The tolerance to attend your appointment is 15 minutes, otherwise it will be canceled and you will need to request a new appointment.

Appointments are scheduled at available times and dates.

Only the exact number of procedures declared in your request will be attended to.

Procedures will only be received in the name of the business name declared in your application.

Management companies must register their appointments in their name.

Regardless of the different social reasons to which they serve.

Only one appointment per day will be provided, in the name of the company or agency.

If you cannot keep your appointment, you must cancel it (Cancel appointment) the previous business day, either through the platform or by dialing the Call Center.

If the system detects that you already have an appointment scheduled, you will not be able to get another appointment the same day, if you require it at another time, you will have to cancel the one already scheduled and it will be subject to availability.

People with an appointment to enter procedures, will be able to collect resolutions during the same time as their appointment, it is not necessary to go twice.

Only one person per appointment will enter (Owner or Legal Representative, Health Responsible or Authorized Person).

Finally, the documents that are delivered to you of the Notice of Operation and Health Manager must be placed inside your office in a visible place for patients. Having all the papers in order and updated is essential before any health check that occurs in your workspace.