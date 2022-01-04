As main advantages, hydrogen cars stand out for a superior autonomy of use , a much faster refueling time (close to that of gasoline or diesel models) and a weight similar to that of equivalent combustion vehicles. And its polluting emissions are zero in the cycle of use, since the exhaust pipe only emits water vapor. And its maintenance? Too.

Thus, this class of vehicles is a key element in complying with the climate neutrality targets , since the decarbonisation of mobility will not be possible, at least in the medium term, only with battery electric cars. The state of technology still does not allow it. Hence, these have an increasingly correct place.

Although the automotive industry is heading towards a future in which the electric car will be the protagonist of the mobility of our streets, its evolution process seems to be viable by various paths . All in a wide variety of formats that, yes, seem to be previous stages until zero emissions dominate. This is a case that is occurring, instead, with a hydrogen car that does differ from the latter, also in terms of maintenance.

The differentiating elements for its maintenance

Once the driver starts the car, the first thing the vehicle will do is fill the fuel cell with hydrogen. There, it mixes with the oxygen that a compressor has extracted, filtered and compressed from the outside. With this union electricity and water are generated. It is important to note that the electricity is transferred to the battery for storage. It does not go directly to the engine.

The process is done in this way to ensure that there is always electricity when the driver needs it and so that there are no uncomfortable jerks. Meanwhile, all this makes its maintenance a point to take into account for these hydrogen cars.

And it is that, at a mechanical level, hydrogen cars are cars with very particular elements compared to combustion and other ECO vehicles. For example, fuel cells are different from batteries in that they require a constant source of fuel and oxygen to work.

At the same time, if compared to vehicles with combustion engines, the maintenance of the engine of these cars is minimal, and much simpler. Hydrogen is clean both in manufacture and use. Therefore, for this we must pay attention to its differentiating elements: the fuel cell, the battery, the device that controls the heat, the inverter, the electric motor and the devices that store hydrogen.

What maintenance does the hydrogen car require

In this sense, and once the elements that differentiate it from another car such as the purely electrified one have been seen, other components must also be taken into account so that it complies correctly throughout its useful life (approximately 15 years). . These are the refrigeration system (must be changed at the intervals specified in the maintenance schedule), air filter or differential gear unit (GDU).

We will never touch the high voltage cable (orange color), or the ion filter. Elements such as high voltage must always be checked by qualified personnel from official workshops. Nor can we forget the elements that have in common with the rest of the cars. These are the tires, shock absorbers, braking system … we must replace them when appropriate, for the time or miles that in each case, the manufacturer indicates.