The Google Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro are the first Google smartphones to include a in-display fingerprint scanner, technology that has been present in mid-range and high-end smartphones for years. Some users who own one of these new smartphones, however, have warned the company of the late unlocking response when using this system. But how can an in-display fingerprint scanner be slow at this point?

Specifically, users complain about the slowness and inaccuracy that this fingerprint scanner offers. On many occasions, even the terminal asks to enter the unlock code as it cannot recognize the fingerprint. “Most of the time I touch the sensor 6 or 7 times before it prompts me to enter my PIN,” says one user on Twitter.

Google, in response to one of the tweets that showed their anger because of the bad experience that this system offers in the Google Pixel 6, ensures that it is a protective measure.

“The Pixel 6’s fingerprint sensor uses enhanced security algorithms. In some cases, these additional protections may take longer to verify. [la huella dactilar] or require more direct contact with the sensor. “

We’re sorry for the hassle. The Pixel 6 fingerprint sensor utilizes enhanced security algorithms. In some instances, these added protections can take longer to verify or require more direct contact with the sensor. Try troubleshooting steps: https://t.co/uTbifE5Uyo. Thanks. ^ Levi – Made By Google (@madebygoogle) November 6, 2021

For Google, the slowness of the Pixel 6’s fingerprint scanner is not a bug

The company also offers some solutions to improve the recognition of the fingerprint scanner in the Google Pixel 6. Among them, update the terminal or check if the screensaver is certified by Google. According Engadget, some users say that this problem is due to the technology that Google implements in their devices. Apparently, the scanner has an optical sensor, and not an ultrasonic one, like most high-end phones. However, OnePlus smartphones, which also have an optical sensor for fingerprint recognition, function normally.

Terminals much cheaper than the Google Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro also include this unlocking system with faster and more accurate recognition. Adding, in addition, that extra security that involves unlocking the smartphone by reading the user’s fingerprint, which is unique. The experience could have been a bit better if the company had kept facial recognition present in the Google Pixel 5, but Google has decided to bet fully on a fingerprint scanner. It is unknown, at the moment, if the recognition will be improved through a software update.