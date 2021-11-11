One of the objectives of the company with this new system is implement it in a huge quantity of devices. Not only to the most common ones such as televisions or smart watches, but also to vehicles, lighting and ventilation systems, speakers, etc.

The result of this has been HarmonyOS , Huawei’s new Operating System that, after almost two years in development, has seen the light of this year 2021. However, at the moment it has only been released in the Asian country in a long list of compatible models, but there are many users who claim that it has nothing to envy to Android .

The purpose of this measure is to have the ability to control all those elements related to the home automation from your mobile phone. In this way through a control Panel we can get quick access to any device from the terminal or smartwatch.

Higher speed

In terms of performance and speed the system designed by Huawei is a notch above. According to the company itself, this is due to the fact that Android has a repetitive code and a somewhat outdated task system.

For its part, the Asian brand has worked based on a tool known as ‘Deterministic latency engine’ that works in real time. This means that depending on the application it will allocate resources in the most efficient way. Based on the data provided by the company, the response time it will be reduced by 25.7%.

Own microkernel

A kernel is the nucleus of an operating system whose function is to provide access to the hardware for any software that needs it. In case you didn’t know, Android is based on the Linux kernel, something that could change soon.

The difference with respect to Huawei is that it has developed its own microkernel that contains a minimal part of Linux code. This allows you to prevent a system failure from being extrapolated.

The two advances discussed above are due to this property, since it provides greater compatibility between the various technological devices. An obvious reason given that the Chinese brand wants to expand its system throughout its catalog. Using a microkernel also means that the processes are much faster. Hence the speed of HarmonyOS is higher.