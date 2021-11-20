How is Halo Infinite running on Xbox Series X | S?

There is still a little less than a month to go before the launch of the Halo Infinite, but some specialized media (including us) already had access to this specific section. In general, the reception that the game has had so far has been very positive from both specialists and fans, but technically speaking, how does it run on your version of Xbox Series X | S?

One more time, Digital Foundry released a video in which they talk in detail about Halo Infinite, including of course the issue of resolution and FPS both of your version of X series like Series S. From minute 11:00, the experts of this channel tell us about the previously mentioned topics.

In case you did not know, Halo Infinite also features quality and performance modes in Series X and S. While the first of them reaches a dynamic resolution of 4K at 60 FPS, the second allows 120FPS but with a resolution of 1080p on X series. In the case of S series, the game reaches 30fps in a resolution of 1080p in its quality mode, and 60fps at a variable resolution of 1080p in its performance mode.

Halo Infinite will debut for consoles Xbox and PC on December 8.

Editor’s note: Honestly, I don’t think anyone expected the game to perform poorly on Xbox or PC. When we talk about first-party titles, the vast majority of them usually arrive with a very good level of optimization, and everything seems to indicate that Halo Infinite will not be the exception.

Via: Youtube