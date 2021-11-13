Disney + celebrates its second anniversary and for this reason, throughout the day, not only added premieres to the platform, but will also publish progress of projects of Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars and more, and will offer discounts for subscribing. Sort everything in this note!

Disney + is celebrating. The platform turns two years old and Disney + Day brings us gifts to keep us hooked on its service, which already exceeds 116 million subscribers. Disney, Marvel, Star Wars, Pixar and National Geographic are the contents that the platform includes and today we can have big surprises about many projects that were announced. Several films were also released, such as Shang-Chi and the legend of the ten rings and Jungle Cruise, shorts and series, and also the service brings a great discount offer.

With a great offer for those who are not yet subscribed to Disney +, the platform offers them an 80% discount to start browsing all content without restrictions, on all devices. One month for $ 1.99. If you have to create a user or you already had one but your subscription expired or you did not renew your account, this promotion is for you.

Premieres

Now let’s talk about premieres. Disney + expanded its catalog and among the new content added we find:

– The Marvel Studios movie Shang-Chi and the legend of the ten rings.

–Jungle cruise, the movie starring Emily Blunt and Dwayne Johnson.

-The reinvention of the famous Christmas movie My Poor Little Angel, Home Sweet Home Alone.

–Nice to meet you the 2007 movie starring Amy Adams and Patrick Dempsey.

-The Argentine series Intertwined.

-The first five episodes of the second season of The world according to Jeff Goldblum from National Geographic.

-An original series of shorts from Walt Disney Animation Studios, Olaf Presentsby Frozen.

-Short films from Walt Disney Animation Studios, including Frozen fever, Paperman and the Mickey Mouse short, Get A Horse!

-The animated short film Ciao Alberto from Pixar, starring Alberto, from the animated film Luca.

– The Simpsons on Plusniversary, a short that pays tribute to the great brands of Disney +.

–Under the Helmet – The Legacy of Bobba Fett, a special celebrating the beginnings and legacy of the bounty hunter, before the series arrives The Book of Boba Fett in December.

-A chapter of Legends about Hawkeye to prepare for his series coming up this month.

-A chapter of United where we see how they created the Shang-Chi movie and the legend of the ten rings.

–Behind the scenes of Happier Than Ever: a love letter to Los Angeles, the documentary about Billie Eilish’s recent concert at Disney +.

The announcements we know so far

The social networks of Disney + They are on full blast and do not stop launching announcements and previews of what is coming on the platform. We tell you those who have published so far:

The teaser trailer for the new movie The Ice Age Adventures of Buck Wild which hits the platform on January 28.

which hits the platform on January 28. Trailer of the series Baymax! Coming in 2022.

Coming in 2022. They announced that the original movie Cheaper By The Dozen hits the platform in March.

hits the platform in March. Amy Adams and Patrick Dempsey they announced that Nice to meet you Is available in Disney + and that the sequel, Disenchanted , will be released in 2022.

they announced that Is available in and that the sequel, , will be released in 2022. New poster of the animated film Diary of a boy in trouble which hits the platform on December 3 and announced a new animated adventure for this franchise: Rodrick rules

which hits the platform on December 3 and announced a new animated adventure for this franchise: A first look at the documentary The Beatles: Get Back . It will have three parts and begins on November 25

. It will have three parts and begins on November 25 Chip ‘N Dale: Rescue Rangers comes next year

comes next year Disney original movie Better nate than ever which will arrive in 2022.

which will arrive in 2022. Picture of Hocus Pocus 2 , a film that is in production and will be available in 2022.

, a film that is in production and will be available in 2022. The live-action of Pinocchio will also come next year

will also come next year National Geographic Documentary Trailers: Limitless with Chris Hemsworth and America The Beautiful for next year and Welcome To The Earth Series available December 8.

for next year and available December 8. Trailer for Sneakerella , a new original film that will be on the platform on February 18.

, a new original film that will be on the platform on February 18. Trailer of the series The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder which will start in February.

which will start in February. They announced that the third season of High School Musical The Musical The Series will arrive in 2022.

will arrive in 2022. A live-action series of The Spiderwick Chronicles

Much remains to be announced from this Disney + Day and we assume that they will leave all the great news and advances, more than anything of Marvel, for the end. So if you are interested and excited about what is coming, stay tuned to the networks of Disney +. It is their celebration but it seems that those who receive the gifts are us.

