It should be noted that both the aforementioned security and the privacy of our data on current devices are elementary. The main reason for all this is that we are increasingly working with more sensitive and personal information on our computers. Hence precisely that we do not want them to fall into the wrong hands under any circumstances.

While the different security companies in charge of protecting us with their antivirus programs do not stop working on their projects, the same happens with the attackers. They use the latest techniques to try to access our equipment and at the same time everything stored in it. However, when we refer to these security issues, first of all, we must be clear about what we are facing. And it is that sometimes we receive messages or read news related to this topic that can lead us to confusion.

In fact, below, we want to show you the main differences between the two mentioned terms: virus and malware. This is because many people still confuse and mix this terminology, when their difference is palpable. Thus, knowing in reality what we are facing in each case will help us to protect ourselves in a more effective way. In addition, knowing some terms more precisely, we will have the possibility to choose the security solution that interests us the most.