Tour operators met to reactivate the national tourism industry (Adrián Escandar /)

The International Tourism Fair (FIT) that is being held in the City of Buenos Aires is a strong commitment to international tourism and in it they take place more than three thousand business meetings between stakeholders. In this framework and organized by the National Institute of Argentine Tourism Promotion (INPROTUR), last Sunday a dinner of entertainment was held for the more than 90 hosted buyers of 15 strategic countries for national tourism.

“The business rounds that take place at the FIT, the most important fair in Latin America and one of the most important in the world, has returned after we were unable to do it last year, with wonderful vigor. With this dinner we are entertaining those who are the great buyers of Argentina, the travel agencies that bring us tourists from abroad, to those who offer the Argentine product to the rest of the tourists of the world”, Said Matías Lammens, Minister of Tourism and Sports of the Nation.

This year the fair was organized together with the Argentine Chamber of Tourism (CAT), in an alliance called Visit Argentina Connect 2021, headed by the executive secretary of INPROTUR, Ricardo Sosa, and the president of CAT, Gustavo Hani. In addition to foreigners, in the business round that will run until December 7 55 Argentine tour operators are participating.

“Argentina annually had seven million tourists per year, during 2020 with the closure of borders and isolation, that number was reduced by 72%, to just over two and a half million. So, what we are looking for is to work on regional markets, the neighboring countries that are the generators of 65% of the tourists that come to our country, look for strategic markets like Peru, Colombia, the United States, and look for distant countries like Portugal, Spain, Italy, France. Our challenge is to immediately recover this number of tourists and the next step will be to grow on the pre-pandemic“Said the executive secretary of INPROTUR, Ricardo Sosa.

Minister Matías Lammens, the head of Inprotur, Ricardo Sosa, and the president of CAT, Gustavo Hani, among other leaders of the tourism sector (Adrián Escandar /)

For her part, the commercial manager of Buquebus in Uruguay, Rosario García, explained that the idea is generate new strategic alliances with operators and suppliers from other provinces, in addition to Buenos Aires. “For the Uruguayan, Argentina has places that are exotic to us, the snow, the desert, the north, and we want them to start doing all that, not just come to Buenos Aires. And how we are with a strong campaign of ‘the change that is appropriate’, we believe that we Uruguayans can do a number of things with the money that yields us much more and we had a great time, “he said.

In the same vein, Derek Holt, from the tour operator Avanti Destinations, from the United States, expressed himself as For North Americans, Argentina is a fascinating whole with its natural settings and cultural proposals, as well as the City of Buenos Aires.. For his part, Augusto Yáñez Leite, Marketing Director of Personal Turismo, from Brazil, hopes that the usual flow of tourism between the two countries will return. “Argentina is like a brother country. And we really like to come to eat, to drink good wine, a barbecue, the tango, the people, the weather. There is a very great expectation in the Brazilian about the reopening”, He explained.

The actions being developed by INPROTUR to reactivate international tourism have three axes. “First and foremost, Argentina to have an active presence in these 15 priority countriesSecond, to manage with the tour operators the generation of tourist packages and accelerate the intermediation between supply and demand. As a third step, work with airlines for the reactivation of tourism”, Explained its executive secretary, Ricardo Sosa.

Rosario García, commercial manager of Buquebus Uruguay, in the FIT business round (Adrián Escandar /)

“Tourism is one of the activities that recovers the fastest and that most quickly generates employment “said Minister Lammens. The national administration also considers that the country is in a privileged situation for the reactivation of an industry that is crucial to overcome the national economy.

“In terms of vaccination, it is almost 70% of the population with two doses. That also means that, even with the imminent arrival of some new variant, Argentina has a good position, a good chance to show Argentina to the world; have a currency issue that, you have to be honest, you have to say, the Argentina today is very cheap for neighboring countries, for those who visit usSo I hope that Buenos Aires and that all of Argentina will overflow with foreign tourists in the coming months ”, added Lammens.