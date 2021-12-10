If you have bought something through Aliexpress, it is clear that you want to have information about your purchase and the details of its delivery, the application provides its customers with the necessary information about their shipments so that they can have control over the delivery date and possible inconveniences that may arise.

What is the way to track my shipment on Aliexpress?

Once you have made a purchase via Aliexpress, within 24 hours The seller will send you an email indicating the shipping details, here a tracking code is usually included that we must access in this way:

Enter your Aliexpress application or the website and access the section ‘My account’ and then enter ‘My orders’; now locate the order you want to track and press the ‘Tracking’ option.

You will see a new page with the latest update on your package, here you can also see the tracking number and you can copy it in case you need to use it to continue obtaining information about your package.



In this information, you will be able to see the last status of your order and in which event it has been registered, with this you will be able to get an idea of ​​how your shipment is progressing. With this information you will be able to guide yourself in case you come to present a problem, a delay or a doubt arises regarding the shipment.

In case it is not convenient for you to access Aliexpress frequently to obtain information about your package, there are other alternatives to keep track and be aware of what is happening with this shipment. One of these is Telegram, this messaging application has innumerable useful features, such as the use of ‘bots’, in the case of Aliexpress; these bots can help you easily to be aware of your package.

For this occasion, you must use MiTrackingBot, which will send you notifications every time your order presents a change in status, for this you will only need send you the tracking number of your package to the @MiTrackingBot bot.

To use this Telegram bot, you must enter the Telegram application and press the magnifying glass icon in the upper right corner and write @MiTrackingBot, open a conversation with this bot and start to be aware of your package through it.

If you want to keep a record, you can link a name to the tracking numberIn this way, you will be able to know what package each notification with the information is about; You can even change the operator if it is detected that the sending partner has already left the package in question at a specific point related to the destination; thus, the mail will take care of the package.

Is the parcel in which my package is sent to me important?

You should know that not all parcel services are the same, some may take longer and others less, there are also variants with respect to the shipping safety and costIt is always advisable to know which parcel service is handling your Aliexpress service. You can even choose the parcel service according to your needs and possibilities.

What should I do if I want to know the package of my order?

The parcel that has been used to send your package can be known, you can choose to ask the seller or check the file of your package, which contains, among other information, the service used to send it, you can change it if you are in time.

Ask your seller

To check with the seller which is the parcel in charge of your order, you must enter your Aliexpress account and access the option ‘My orders’; You will see an icon at the top of the shopping list and the option ‘Contact the seller’, press this option to enter the page and be able to send a message to the seller.

Check the file of your package

By accessing your account on Aliexpress and viewing the ‘My orders’ section, you will be able to see a list with the packages that you have already received and those that have not yet, look for the package you want to know the information about and click on it, you will be able to see the status information, cost and the method used to make the shipment.

How do I track my package?

If you want to continue tracking from another application, you can use 17Track (also available from the web), this service is specifically in charge of tracking your shipments. Once you have entered your package number, you can be aware of the package information and notify you if there is any news.

What is the way to know that there are problems with my tracking?

From the means you have chosen to track your package, you must be aware of notifications or changes in the status of the package, the site you have chosen must inform you from the shipment of your package until arrival at its destination ; if it presents any inconvenience, it will also be visible through tracking.

What if I find a tracking problem on Aliexpress?

Tracking can show if your package is having problems, it is normal that it may take time to register the shipment and have access to tracking; be patient, if the problem persists you can go to your seller to communicate the problem with your tracking. The best thing is always to wait for the service to give you information about your package, you should know that they usually take a little time in their processes.

Who should I report this issue to within Aliexpress?

In case of any problem, go to Aliexpress and go to ‘My orders’; choose the option ‘Open dispute’ or ‘Transaction details’ in the order in question (from the website). You must fill out a form and add screenshots to expose your problem, if an error has occurred in the shipment you will receive an email from Aliexpress about the refund of your order.