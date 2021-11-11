The Skype platform is one of the most useful applications, especially in business and work environments, where it is used for video conferencing. This application took off due to the confinement of the pandemic that forced the use of technology to continue with work tasks.

Skype offers many tools that you can take full advantage of when making contact with other people. In the article we will talk about how to start a Skype call from your computer and from your mobile device. That way you can better benefit from this application.

How can I start a Skype call from my computer?

The skype app It is intended to keep you connected on a personal level with your special ones, and it works very well in the workplace. What has contributed to the platform ranks as a favorite and preferred by millions of users. You can get it for free and it is very easy to use.

In Skype some of the tools such as calls may have monetary charges. However, if you don’t know how to start a call on Skype, we’ll help you by explaining how to make it from the website, from a Mac, and from the Windows application.

With the official website

It is not necessary to have the Skype application on your computer to access the tools that the platform has, because you can use Skype online, and thus you will be able to access all the functions of the platform. You just have to open Skype from the web, and once inside, locate the contact and click on the phone icon to initiate the call.

From a Mac

If you have a Mac computer, the procedure to start a call is this: Open the Skype application, locate the contact with whom you want to talk, click on the name and click on the Call icon. If it is a video call, you must click on the video camera icon. To end the call, click on End call.

Using the Windows application

If you have a Windows computer and you want make a call using the Skype app, proceed as follows: You enter the application, enter your Contacts and locate the contact you want to call, click on the name and go to the image of the phone. In case of using the camera, press on video call. And to finish, click on End call.

How do I create a Skype call from my mobile phone?

An aspect that you should take into account when making a call, is that if it is a contact that is not a Skype user, you may have a cost charge for the call or messaging services. But between Skype users the calls are completely free. So you can make calls from the aforementioned devices and use Skype to make calls from mobile. The way you should make the call on each type of device is as follows:

With Android

Skype adapts to all devices to facilitate communication, so if you have an Android mobile, enter the Skype application, search for the contact in your list and press the call button that is represented by the phone icon. If you want to make a group call, you can enter other participants from your contact list. At the end, click on the phone on the hook and end the call.

From iPhone

You enter Skype, go to the contacts, click on the one you want to call and then click on call. When you finish the call, click on End call. Something interesting about this Skype tool is that if you have the contacts on your list synchronized with the application, you can call directly from contact list from your mobile, just by pressing on the Skype icon located right next to the contact to call.

With the Skype application you also have a screen sharing function while you are in the video call, and thus make the interaction of your conferences or personal conversations more effective.

Now that you know how to start a call with Skype, you must remember to update Skype to the latest version and get the most out of this nifty application.