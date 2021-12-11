Skype is a communication tool that allows people to communicate from anywhere in the world in video calls. Its design was originally made for meeting or two-person calls. Through Skype lots of users have managed to contact each other without having to leave your home.

In the pandemic, this software has been very useful, since it can be used from the computer, Alexa, Xbox, and also from the cell phone. In this article you will learn how to use Skype to do calls from the mobile step by step.

Is the operating system of my cell phone important?

Like any software, Skype has made its improvements in updates over the years. Therefore, some operating systems no longer support Skype and cannot use it. Which shows that it is something relevant to use the platform, your phone’s operating system.

For example, BlackBerry devices cannot run Skype, except those that run Android. Also, Android 4.0.2 and lower versions cannot run it either. There is a minority of cell phones where their operating system is obsolete to be able to make calls on Skype.

However, there are more cell phone models that can run Skype without problems. And it is very likely that your phone can run it without problems. Communicating is certainly a human need, and Skype provides the opportunity to do so.

Yes. It is possible to Skype a contact from the mobile phone. For it Skype gives its own number online, this is a second number that is linked to the account and allows you to answer any incoming calls.

And those who do not have Skype can also call the contact number having the linked Skype number of the person they want to call. Skype has many interesting functions when it comes to making video calls, for example, those who want to can change the background of the video calls if they need it and customize them.

What devices allow calling a mobile by Skype?

Skype is still a widely used network today. Although there are many other platforms to make video calls such as WhatsApp, Telegram, Google Meet or Zoom. Skype has not lost its claim. Lots of users prefer it, especially for its many super useful features.

What’s more, there are various devices that allow have a call made For Skype, for example, one of these is the Xbox. In which they can make the call, not only from the Xbox One, but from the Xbox series as well. In any presentation.

From Alexa, Amazon’s virtual assistant, it also allows Skype calls to be made. You just need to configure the device and link the accounts from there. Then, only when you log in with Microsoft will you be able to make Skype calls from your account.

In addition, mobiles with the compatible operating system will always be able to make Skype calls without problem. This, of course, can be done anywhere in the world. From the computer it is also possible if Windows allows it. So Skype offers this whole range of options for making calls.

How much does it cost to call on Skype from a mobile phone?

It depends. If the person to whom the call is being made also you are communicating via Skype, calls are free. But, if you are calling a landline, everything will depend on the country you are calling. Skype is priced linked to Skype Credit.

How long the Skype call lasts

The duration of the Skype call in relation to its cost is something that may concern many of the users who want to start using Skype. However, this is not of great concern, as Skype has a number of cost plans that can be prepaid.

The plans in Skype work as a kind of subscription that can be done on a monthly basis. It works a lot for those who have constant calls, since they allow unlimited calls from the platform.

Skype Credit can work for who make few calls. In addition, it is very economical and accessible for users, especially since it is for those who make specific calls.

Skype to go, meanwhile, will have the price of a local call. This makes it an excellent option for those who are abroad and want to call their friends or family from a slightly cheaper price.

The region you mark is different from yours

If the region you usually call is a specific one that is different from the region where you live, then you can cancel the monthly cost of it. For example, to call the United States, there is the cost of € 2.40. And not only that, there three separate places are included in this payment.

Skype is an excellent tool today. It allows you to communicate with others at an affordable price and without the need for the other person to have an account in it. There is no doubt that it is an excellent communication platform.