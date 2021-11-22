It is increasingly common to see that people use social networks to express what they feel and the things they live in their daily lives, such as when they are on vacation, have a visit or spend a happy moment with another person.

Among these most used social networks are Instagram, since it is very easy to use and has a great photo and video editor. But another of the best features that this network has are notifications. Next we will show you how you can see this section and how you can disable notifications if they are very annoying.

How can I view my Instagram notifications?

Naps using Instagram for a while and you see that this application does not show you notifications or you do not know where you can see it, you will be pleased to know that here we have the answer.

If you are from a phone, whether it is Android or iPhone, you will be happy to know that the notifications are right at the bottom of the screen in the icon of a heart. In case you use it from a computer, this icon is at the top of the screen, specifically on the right side. From there you will be able to see all the notifications from your Instagram account.

How to stop receiving messaging notifications on an Instagram account?

Although Instagram notifications are a great advantage when we already get a little popular, it can be that these notifications are a very annoying problem, since every time someone reacts to our posts or respond to our stories these annoying notifications will be arriving.

That is why we are going to show you how you can ‘Deactivate’ the notifications you receive on this Instagram account and if you decide to activate the notifications again you can also follow the same steps that we will be telling you here.

For the mobile version on iPhone and Android

In order for you to deactivate the notifications you receive on Instagram from your iPhone or Android phone, you just have to open the application. Being on the main screen you will click on your profile photo that is at the bottom of the screen and when you enter your profile you will touch the three lines at the top. There you just have to touch settings.

Here in the configuration there will be several options, from which you will choose the one called ‘Notifications’. You will be able to choose the kind of modification you want to make to the notifications about which ones to receive and which ones not.

For Instagram on PC

If you want to deactivate them from your computer so as not to receive any of these notifications or if you only want to deactivate some kind of these, you will not do anything difficult, you just have to enter the official Instagram page and log into your account.

When the page is fully loaded you will see a series of icons in the upper right part of the screen. You are going to click on the one with your profile photo and you will enter settings. On the left side panel there will be a series of options, there you will click on the one that says ‘Push notifications’.

From this menu you will be able to choose the type of notifications you want to receive in your account, whether they are likes, comments, all your received or accepted follow-up requests, direct messages, publications or reminders. From here you can do whatever you want with these notifications.

What can I do if Instagram doesn’t notify me when I have a message?

The most common problem is that we are not notified when a direct message on Instagram reaches us. This option is almost always disabled from the notification settings. So you can activate it again you will have to follow these steps no matter what system your phone has.

When you are in the Instagram application you will press your profile photo at the bottom of your screen. Then you will tap on the 3 lines at the top and press on settings and then on notifications. Here you are going to slide to the section that says ‘Instagram Direct’ and you will see two options, you just have to click on the one that says everyone and you will begin to receive notifications of the messages you receive from that moment.