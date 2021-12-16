Elon Musk has exerted a strong influence in the crypto ecosystem, especially in the DOGE cryptocurrency.

Although he has lost power over other digital assets, his endorsement of DOGE has caused the cryptocurrency to soar.

Elon Musk is not only the richest man in the world, but he has more power than anyone else and he is aware of that. All these advantages are used to profit, as, for example, in the market. During 2021, his Twitter account made him even more of a millionaire.

This Tuesday, with The announcement that Tesla would accept Dogecoin for merchandising, the memecoin flew and was worth 50% more than the day before.

Tesla will make some merch buyable with Doge & see how it goes – Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 14, 2021

The crypto ecosystem, which was on a very quiet day, was shaken by this message on social networks. Later, DOGE had a correction, but finally did end the day with an advantage.

Musk and his opinions around the crypto market

This is not the first time that has happened, it is an action repeated by Musk since 2020. Here, the most important messages from the founder of Tesla, PayPal and Space X during 2021. The (in) visible hand of the market …

February 4th

Although Dogecoin was not created by Musk, the billionaire gave it a push to get it close to the moon … That day he published a series of tweets that significantly increased the price. In one hour it exceeded 10%, but it did not stop there: it scored + 50% on the day.

February 8th

That day, Tesla announced the purchase of $ 1.5 billion in BTC and digital gold grew 19.5%, going from $ 38,850 to $ 46,400 in just 24 hours. Its momentum was decisive to first break the historic barrier of $ 50,000 and then that of $ 60,000.

March 24th

Musk reported that his company Tesla accepts Bitcoin as a form of payment to purchase their cars. This launch generated a new explosion in price.

April 1st

In just 12 words, Elon sent the price of DOGE up considerably: “SpaceX is going to put a literal Dogecoin on the literal moon“was his message, which translates into SpaceX is going to literally put a Dogecoin on the moon literally.

May 12

Due to the large energy expenditure, Musk decided that Tesla would no longer accept Bitcoin as a form of payment. This was the beginning of the crisis in which digital gold lost the support of $ 30,000. He also changed his perspective within the ecosystem: from loved to hated.

While at some point the power to “move the market” was believed to be over after a series of messages in July that didn’t have much influence, Musk made a big comeback to show that he continues to be one of the greats in the ecosystem.

Is it okay what Musk is doing in manipulating the market? No. Will regulations come in the future to lessen its control? Most likely. The crypto world still needs a lot to mature and learn. What is clear is that Elon did not lose his magic …

