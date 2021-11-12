The situation caused by the covid19 virus since 2019 has brought with it a myriad of economic, political, mental, emotional situations and has even affected human behavior, which has affected humanity so much that it has led people to suffer from depression , anxiety and even ending their lives.

It is well known that physical care is very important to avoid the spread of the virus, so measures such as the use of a mask in public spaces, constant hand washing, excellent personal hygiene and even the implementation of distancing measures They are essential to continue with a “normal” rhythm of life where daily activities can be carried out while taking care of the person from acquiring this virus that can be fatal.

Unfortunately, the world authorities did not contemplate in the initial stage the effects that this pandemic could bring to the human compartment, since being locked up in quarantine without being able to carry out outdoor activities or having the obligation to share the whole day every day with the The same people can lead the human being to an emotional breakdown.

If the emotional aspects and the way in which the Covid could have affected human behavior have been taken into account, it is very possible that today there were many fewer cases of contagion than those currently registered worldwide, since according to figures from the World Health Organization (WHO) https://www.who.int/es the numbers of infections had decreased significantly by February of the current year, as well as the number of deaths caused by the virus, but the cases of depression and suicides had increased worldwide.

So … Why did the cases increase again?

The answer is too obvious, governments relaxed with prevention measures while people began to return to their previous lifestyles without taking greater precaution of contagion. The population was tired of the routine, of feeling trapped between 4 walls and of living daily with the same individuals, so many people ventured to do group activities, outdoors, returned to their usual trips and even increased their visits to restaurants, swimming pools and hotels.

People were overwhelmed with the confinement and were willing to assume the risk of contagion in order to get out of the routine, the depression and the anxiety acquired by the pandemic situation.

The problem is that, if the competent authorities do not find a balance point between taking care of the spread of the virus and correct treatment in human behavior, many lives will be affected, either by the virus or by the constant thought of not continuing. with this situation.

Today, measures are being established to safely return to daily life, where public and entertainment personnel have been educated in order to “normalize” the situation and weigh the secondary effects caused by the pandemic.