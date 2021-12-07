After the anticipated revelations about the young Harrison Morgan (Jack Alcott) in the chapter “H Is for Hero” (1×04) of Dexter: New Blood (Clyde Phillips, 2021), we were looking forward to showing us how his father (Michael C. Hall) would address the matter with him in the next installment, which is titled “Runaway” (1×05) and has been carried out by the usual Marcos Siega (You), who had already given us “Cold Snap” (1×01) and “Storm of Fuck” (1×02) in this continuation, in addition to nine other episodes of Dexter (James Manos Jr., 2006-2013).

Staging of the initial minutes points to the Ingmar Bergman movies What Screams and whispers (1972) or Autumn Sonata (1978) for the framing and the placement of two actors with their characters facing each other, by taking advantage of the possibilities of the interventions of Debra Morgan (Jennifer Carpenter) and their imaginary nature. And, in them, the screenwriter Veronica west directly confronts the question posed by linking it with the classic tribulations of Dexter Morgan himself about himself and his loneliness.

Dress me slowly, I’m in a hurry

Showtime

What of the macabre ironies during dialogues in which one of the interlocutors is not aware of it keep making us smile. In “Runaway,” perhaps with the writer guided by Clyde Phillips (Nurse jackie) or by his own deep understanding of the narrative dynamics of the original series in Dexter: New Blood. His trajectory includes chapters of another eleven; What Five brothers (Jon Robin Baitz, 2006-2011), Chicago Fire (Michael Brandt and Derek Haas, since 2012) o High fidelity (2020), of which she is the creator with Sarah Kucserka. So we must presuppose a certain professionalism.

On the other hand, we did not expect the protagonist to go straight to Harrison Morgan’s jugular and tell him point-blank that he understands his impulses very well, given his ultra-discreet personality. Not that his reappeared son opened up at the first attempt, of course. Confidence for that must be built with patience and credibility. Otherwise, a viewer who values pampering and essential processes To avoid breaking the suspension of disbelief in a television story like this, he would twist the gesture of disgust.

Furthermore, the composition of the sequence on the effect of drugs on the enigmatic adolescent, with blurring and repeated use of steadicam, dating back to The glow (Stanley Kubrick, 1980), cannot help but remind us of the film Requiem for a Dream (Darren Aronofsky, 2000). And what happens in it brings as a consequence that it is resumed the usual hunt on Dexter: New Blood. However, we are still waiting for our favorite serial killer to get involved in what is supposed to be the main one in this story.

Cornering the protagonist of ‘Dexter: New Blood’

Showtime

A very unexpected but undeniably grateful comeback serves to give us another bit of the bloody past of Dexter; and, playing to produce a feeling of relief that is broken almost immediately, Verónica West and Marcos Siega plant the seeds of a gnawing suspicion that can cause more serious problems to the faultless Jim Lindsay. In a journey of Angela Bishop (Julia Jones) and Molly Park (Jamie Chung) who also seems to be in trouble who must become the great target of Dad Morgan.

We appreciate that his homicidal rituals do not always end in the same way and that there are unforeseen turns, on the other hand, and that such a circumstance is used to delve into what he ruminates with the usual voice in off, giving nuances that enrich development his inner drama and, therefore, that of Dexter: New Blood. As much as power recognize narrative customs of the previous seasons in this sequel, such as concluding a chapter by cornering our beloved protagonist more without knowing how he will be able to get rid this time.