Free from the sun, vitamin D provides a natural source of one of the essential hormones for our body, especially bones. But when you don’t consume this essential nutrient, it’s not just your bones that can suffer. But also your cardiovascular health, according to new research from the University of South Australia.

People with vitamin D deficiency are more likely to suffer from diseases

At first study such, researchers from the Australian Center for Precision Health at UniSA at SAHMRI. They have identified genetic evidence for the role of vitamin D deficiency in causing cardiovascular disease.

The study, published today in the European Heart Journal, shows that people with vitamin D deficiency are more likely to suffer from heart disease and higher blood pressure than those with normal vitamin D levels.

For participants with the lowest concentrations, the risk of heart disease was more than double that seen for those with sufficient concentrations.

Could help reduce the global burden of cardiovascular disease

Lead researcher Professor Elina Hyppönen from UniSA says she appreciates the role of vitamin D deficiency in heart health. It could help reduce the global burden of cardiovascular disease.

“Severe deficiency is relatively rare, but in settings where this occurs, it is very important to be proactive and avoid negative effects on the heart. For example, deficiency can be a problem for people who live in residences. And they can have limited exposure to the sun, ”says Professor Hyppönen.

“We can also get vitamin D from food, including oily fish, eggs, and fortified foods and drinks. That said, food is unfortunately a relatively poor source of vitamin D, and even a healthy diet does not usually contain enough. “

“If we don’t get vitamin D through the sun. This is one of the rare nutrients for which we sometimes need to take a daily supplement to keep up with the requirements. “

“Understanding the connection between low vitamin D levels and cardiovascular disease is especially important. Given the worldwide prevalence of this deadly disease.

We can raise vitamin D levels within the norms

“Our results are exciting as they suggest that if we can raise vitamin D levels within the norms, we should also affect CVD rates. In our study population, by increasing individuals with vitamin D deficiency to levels of at least 50 nmol / L, we estimate that 4.4 percent of all CVD cases could have been prevented. “

This large-scale Mendelian study used a new genetic approach that allowed the team to assess how increased levels may affect CVD risk based on how high the participants’ actual vitamin D levels were. The study used information from up to 267,980 people, allowing the team to provide strong statistical evidence for the link between vitamin D deficiency and cardiovascular disease.

“It is unethical to recruit people with vitamin D deficiency for a randomized controlled trial and leave them without treatment for long periods,” says Professor Hyppönen.

“It is exactly this kind of difficult environment that demonstrates the power of our genetic approach, as we can show how better concentrations affect risk in those most in need, without exposing participants to harm.

“Those with the lowest concentrations are likely to have the strongest effects, yet a population-wide approach to eradicating vitamin D deficiency could reduce the global burden of cardiovascular disease.”

