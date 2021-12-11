Agreeing with your neighbors sometimes seems like a never ending story, right? Can you imagine now what it was like to try to get neighbors, educational institutions and government authorities not only to meet to talk about the challenges of the neighborhood, but also to reach agreements and finally concrete actions that would transform the environment of an area that in 2010 was mired in a crisis of violence and had lost 25% of its population?

That was what happened with the Tec District, an initiative for urban regeneration and community inclusion promoted by the Tecnológico de Monterrey as a result of this context and whose work allows them to tell a completely different story just over 10 years away.

By 2020, the Polygon of the Tec District made up of 24 neighborhoods settled in 452 hectares of the city of Monterrey grew its population 56%, gained more than 9 thousand inhabitants, registered 21% more homes and a growth of 41% in economic units, because when repopulated, banks, shops and everything else came back to life.

And most importantly: the shared effort allowed the area surrounding the university campus to gain attractiveness, security and accumulated investments in all those years that exceed 18 billion pesos. Specifically, for every peso that Tec invested, other actors invested 5.

Educational spaces as catalysts for territorial development

Universities have unique conditions to promote innovation, in fact, in various parts of the world it is educational institutions that have become catalysts for development for their territories and communities.

Many of the changes in the Tec District began with the vision of this Mexican educational institution for 2030, which was based on research, innovation and entrepreneurship to carry out the transformation of its city.

“We were not the only actors, we had the support of other private and public universities, the neighborhood and business community to make this open approach to innovation a specialized plan with precision shots,” said Mario Adrián Flores Castro, vice president of the North Region of the Tecnológico de Monterrey.

The work began in a city where 36% of homes were abandoned and challenges abounded in terms of safety, mobility, and more. In 2014 the transformation master plan was released, all residents of the areas surrounding the university campus were convened and, little by little, work was carried out on the establishment of specific actions to transform the environment. Through a participatory planning methodology, 14 of the 24 neighborhoods decided to join the efforts of students, teachers and authorities.

“The neighbors saw us as a big, strange, uncomfortable neighbor, so we started creating opportunities to meet, get to know each other and create bonds of trust. That allowed us to collaborate with the authority in a totally different way because we arrived with a diagnosis of the things that had to change in the area and, based on that, a partial urban development plan was created “, added José Antonio Torre, director of Urban Planning, Sustainability and Real Estate of the Tecnológico de Monterrey.

The interesting thing about this collaboration is that the transformation of an entire urban polygon was achieved through strategic stages: it was born on campus, moved towards the surrounding environment to make it evolve and then give way to the next stage: the construction of a innovation and research system that allows developing the best talent and attracting economic development from there.

“We have learned that when there is a sum of wills in an environment, investors identify it and invest in the area. We realized that sometimes the result comes in less than expected, we made the Tec District plan public in 2014, but the first physical project really was until 2016, that is not a long time to transform a space to such a degree that it had been losing population at an accelerated rate. The great message of all this experience is that it is possible to create spaces for innovation where different actors in society coincide in order to achieve understanding and sustainable growth for the community.

This project was one of the five finalists of the World Resources Institute (WRI) Ross Prize for Cities, in its 2020-2021 edition, the main global award that highlights transformative urban change. The initiative was chosen from among more than 260 applicants from 54 countries, where it highlighted its innovation to generate compact urban districts that offer a high quality of life.

Those involved in this successful case that has benefited not only the school community of the Tecnológico de Monterrey, but also the residents of several neighboring neighborhoods consider that this model has all the potential to be replicated in other cities of the entity and even the country to generate positive transformation processes for all.

What do you think? Would you like educational institutions, government institutions and all your neighbors in your city to join forces with you to experience similar results?

