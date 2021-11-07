How does the national State buy food?

It was detected that in some products, the General Trusteeship of the Nation (Sigen) did not provide witness prices, claiming that there were no identical products in the market, when the development of the Quijote Group verified their existence (EFE)

Through an analysis made with artificial intelligence, the Quijote Group (name adopted by a group of independent professionals committed to the cause of improving transparency in public sector management, such as Roger Calles, Pablo Madanes and Daniel Oks), has observed that the purchases of the National State have been highly concentrated in powdered milk , which until the end of October represent 61% of the amounts spent on food so far in 2021, with a value of almost $ 4.5 billion out of a total of about $ 7.3 billion.

Powdered milk: in this product, a single award has been detected maximum price dispersion of 28% among 6 different providers, in April 2021 by the Ministry of Health, with the lowest price being $ 308 / kilo and the highest $ 414 / kilo.

On the other hand, comparing the purchase prices of powdered milk from the State with the minimum prices of similar products offered by wholesalers on the same date, it was detected that the State spent an excess of $ 170 million on this important food item. This implies a 3.8% average markup on the total. However, there have been awards in particular of up to 12% excess over the reference value.

Another fact that draws attention is a very irregular dispersion in the time of the purchases of powdered milk, as can be seen in the following graph, since it is a product of constant consumption.

Finally, a concentration of purchases of the 80% in 5 suppliers, out of a total of 29 awards.

Yerba mate: this It is the second product in amount spent (20%) with about 1,400 million pesos. This level of expenses is striking in a product that, although highly desired, is not a food of necessity. This has also had an average of overpricing of twenty-one% so far this year, adding around 297 million pesos.

In turn draws attention a concentration of 70% of the total amount spent on yerba mate in a single supplier in 2 awards with a 22 percent average markup.

Other products: They stand out in terms of surcharges are corn flour, with 10%, of $ 18 million (having a purchase in April with a 37% surcharge) and rice with 26% (1.6 million pesos). On average, for all foods, the surcharges have been 7%, which is equivalent to about 510 million pesos.

Development of an artificial intelligence system

Society and the taxpayer have the right to know how is the management of expenses of the National, Provincial and Municipal States, with purchases being a significant amount in the allocation of resources.

To this end, the Quijote Group developed a tool based on artificial intelligence for public and free use, which allows comparing the purchase prices published in the Official Gazette with the same products published for sale on different websites of different wholesalers, in the same date. Both those mentioned here, as well as other analyzes, can be performed with this tool.

A tool based on artificial intelligence for public and free use was developed that allows comparing the purchase prices published in the Official Gazette with those of sale on different websites of different wholesalers

The The development hypothesis is that at least the State should buy at a price equal to or lower than the lowest of the prices of the different wholesalers. If relevant differences are detected, it will be the task of researchers -NGOs, journalists, universities, etc.- to investigate them, explore their causes and the task of those responsible for managing purchases to provide their explanations.

We consider that the system is conservative since it assumes that in principle the State should buy at prices lower than those offered by wholesalers to consumers on the Internet, due to the fact that they buy much larger quantities and, in many cases, directly from the manufacturer.

The task was not without difficulties, mostly due to the lack of standardization to obtain the information and design complications of some websites of the National State, such as:

· The COMPR.AR site It has a design that makes it difficult to train artificial intelligence to detect purchases automatically, a fact that led us to have to use the Official Gazettes to detect them. In addition, at the beginning of the pandemic, there were unpublished purchases on the site or were published with significant delays.

The Official Gazettes have shown increasing complications to be detected by artificial intelligence throughout the year.

· It was detected that in some products SIGEN did not provide control prices alleging that there were no identical products on the market, when the development of Grupo Quijote proved their existence.

