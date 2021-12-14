PayPal is the payment platform most commonly used when making online purchases. This very secure system of which we are going to explain how it works.

If you buy online, sooner or later you will discover Paypal. Many users, when making their payments via the web, will have found the PayPal logo next to the credit cards. But surely not everyone knows what exactly is PayPal or how this service can make your life easier.

Long ago there was a perception that making payments online was too insecure. Although to this day, this idea is still present in the minds of some users, PayPal has allowed to eradicate these fears and create an easy and safe way to pay and receive online payments without sharing bank details.

Among the advantages of Paypal is that the bank details or financial information will be safe thanks to an automatic encryption system and advanced anti-fraud systems that the company is in charge of continuously updating.

PayPal the most used system in second-hand purchases, eBay, etc. In this type of transaction, possible scams are more frequent, so we are going to explain how to ask PayPal to return your money if you have been scammed.

If you want to learn more about this service, we are going to explain in detail how PayPal works.

Table of contents to know PayPal

Create your PayPal account

PayPal is a virtual wallet that you can use to make your payments, one time or installments, through the Internet without having to enter your bank details on each platform. The service will store this data securely.

We are going to teach you how to create a PayPal account with total security, it is very simple.

Create a PayPal account It is very simple.

First of all is to enter the Web PayPal and choose the option Create an account in the private column.

Then you will have to sign up for PayPal filling in the form that appears in the image above. Accept the terms of use and click Accept and create account to continue.

You will have to enter the code shown in the image and click on Continue.

Choose PayPal payment method

Next, you will see the option to pay with your bank account or with your card.

Choose the one that suits you best or the one you usually use for this type of online transaction.

Enter your details

Once we have chosen our payment method, we will have to fill in the information that PayPal asks us.

In this case, we have chosen to pay through our bank account. Therefore, we will enter our bank details, being certain that PayPal will store them safely and avoid any problems.

This will be the only time we have to enter our data in Paypal and we can buy online without revealing this data, simply by accessing our Paypal account.

Once the data has been entered, a window will appear to confirm the use of PayPal in your bank account.

Here’s an example of all the information you’ll see about your next PayPal account.

Clicking Accept, you will see a notice of PayPal in which he explains the process for validate your PayPal account.

It is something simple and fast, do not worry.

PayPal will make a few small transfers to your bank account and, when you check the statement, you will have to enter the exact amount to confirm that you are the account holder.

If you prefer, you can choose link your debit or credit card to PayPal and start shopping immediately.

You will have to select your card and enter your information.

Then, click “Continue” to link your card.

Verify your account

To verify your account you will have to wait a few days and, once you have the PayPal transfers in your account, enter the amount.

For this you will have to log in to your PayPal account and to select Confirm bank account in the right column.

Once you have clicked on the link, you will have the possibility to enter the amounts that PayPal has deposited in your account and thus verify it.

From the first moment you will see how easy it is to make any movement and how clear all the information appears.

Once we click on Send a confirmation screen will appear.

In a few seconds we will know that our account is already verified.

Start shopping

Once you have your verified PayPal account, you can start paying on a multitude of web pages (most give the option to purchase through this system).

We just need to know how Paypal works.

Once you select PayPal, the page will open for you to log in and confirm the order.

The order will also appear in the left column.

And now that you know how to set up and use PayPal, you can use your new account to buy in any store with total security.

Although options such as Bizum are becoming popular, PayPal is one of the safest and fastest ways to buy, hence its great popularity.