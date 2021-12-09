Financial plan: Both in medicine and in money, it pays to have a plan. Treatment plans lead to better health.

We can rely on some financial principles

Financial plans create more wealth. But with the New Year almost upon us, it’s time to review the financial plan (or create one, if you don’t already have one).

The plans are, at best, educated guesses about what the future might bring. Anyone claiming to know what the markets will do in the next hour, let alone the next month or year, is probably the equivalent of a financial snake oil salesman.

However, we can lean on some time-tested financial principles to ensure that no matter what 2022 throws at us, we have a solid foundation.

Financial plan:

Cash is king (but not too much)

While cash can lose value over time, it has a colossal advantage: liquidity. With cash on hand, you can tackle urgent issues, like an emergency car repair, medical bill, or home repair, without incurring debt. During COVID-19, doctors who saw patient volume drop and procedures canceled may have felt this pain acutely if they did not have an emergency fund.

As we look to 2022, inflation may be here to stay for a while, as can the mutant coronavirus. You still need an emergency fund. However, be precise with the amount of money. What do you need to go from 6 to 12 months? If you don’t know, you don’t have a budget (and you probably should have one).

You may want to put that aside in a savings account, but not a penny more. While that cash is earning whatever pitiful interest rate your bank offers, it is also slowly dying out due to inflation.

Asset allocation

When was the last time you verified the asset allocation of your employer sponsored savings plan or your other investment accounts?

The principle is that the younger you are, the more risk you can tolerate. Therefore, a larger part of your assets may be in stocks. As you get older and closer to retirement, you may face less financial risk.

Therefore, more of your assets may be in bonds. Historically, stocks offer greater earning potential, with greater risk. For example, a pandemic could scare investors and wipe out your profits. Bonds, on the other hand, are a note paid with interest, usually from a corporation or government, and are therefore less risky.

The good news is that if you invest in target date funds, this rebalancing is automatic and based on your early retirement date. If you haven’t invested in target date funds, you may need to talk to whoever manages your portfolio, or roll up your sleeves and rebalance things yourself.

