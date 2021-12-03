Many Spanish homes these days receive the long-awaited ham that will enliven the Christmas festivities. A ham that, if we don’t treat it correctly, will end with a gap from which there is no way to get slices as God intended.

Cut a ham is not difficult if we have the right tools and know, above all, how to start it.

We have received in the kitchen of Direct to the Palate to Alba Esteban, a young ham slicer from the Burgos company Los Finos, who has taught us how to cut a ham from start to finish with great detail, as explained in the following video.

What do you need to cut a ham

If we want to cut a ham well, it is essential to have three basic tools:

To these three basic tools we can add a larger chef’s knife to cut the exterior fat and the skin, but it is not essential.

How to start the ham

After unwrapping the ham, we must remove all the accessory elements to it, which only annoy: labels, seals, strings … We then place the ham in the ham holder, where we will make our first important decision: the side where we start to cut. Esteban always starts it with the hoof up, which leaves the mace, the widest and fattiest part of the ham face up. This is the best part of the ham and he believes that it is preferable to consume it before.

Once we have the ham and shoulder firmly attached to the chosen side to start the task, we must proceed to the most delicate moment, which is prepare the ham for cutting. This is the part that we do the worst at home and it is the one that configures the final result. The technique is simple, but you have to follow it strictly.

We must count three fingers from the hock and make an incision until we reach the femur.

If we start the ham from the side of the mace we must locate a protrusion on the leg that is known as hock, easily identifiable. From there we count three fingers and, with the help of the small and hard knife, we make a deep cut until we touch the bone (if we start with the stifle, we will carry out this process after turning the ham).

From this cut, we must clean the rind and yellow fat of the ham (which we must always discard, since it is bitter), leaving the piece ready for slicing. In restaurants where a lot of ham is consumed, a large part is cleaned, but at home it is better that we clean less, since the crust protects the meat while we do not consume it.

The sliced

Once the ham is clean, we can proceed to its slicing, which we do with the long knife. As we cut we will have to save the bones, using another important technique, which is the one that prevents the dreaded curves from forming in the ham. When we get to the bone we must cut a slice in the opposite direction, that is, towards the bone and, with the help of the short knife, make an incision in the meat, which will release the bone.

If we start with the mace we will find different bones as we move forward: the hip bone, the tibia and the fibula. Below is the femur. We go down, saving the bones, and when we get to the femur we have to flip the ham, putting the cut that we have made in the mace parallel to the table. If the support does not allow us to tilt, we make it as flat as possible. On the other hand, we have no bones other than the hip and the patella, but the process is the same, saving the bones and marking them.

The conservation

The last important aspect to take into account to cut a ham well is its conservation once we have finished slicing. As Esteban explains, the ham must be protected from air and light. To do this, the ideal is to cover it with plastic wrap after each use, to prevent it from getting oxygenated, and then cover it with a cloth so that no light enters. Once wrapped, the ham must always be kept in a cool and dry place.

