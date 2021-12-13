At the Natural History Museum in London they have united two concepts that, a priori, do not marry each other much. They put a Christmas sweater on a T-Rex. Yes, the dinosaur. And yes, they have done it in real life, not in a 3D computer simulation.

In this museum lives a curious robotic T-Rex that allows visitors to see what these creatures that inhabited the earth millions of years ago were like. And, on the occasion of Christmas, a firm known as British Christmas Jumpers, originally from Leicester, He has put a huge Christmas sweater on the aforementioned protagonist from the Natural History Museum, London.

The director of the company assured that, to make this sweater, 100 hours of work have been necessaryIt is the largest Christmas sweater they have made to date. “We have never done something like this. My father has never done something like this and he has been in this business between 35 and 40 years,” he told the BBC. “It’s probably the biggest thing we’ve ever done and looking forward, there are other big projects planned.”

In the museum shop, both physical and on-line, it is possible to buy a replica of this jersey made for the T-Rex. The version for the dinosaur, yes, weighs twelve times more than a conventional sweater for human beings. The garments, by the way, are made with recycled yarn and recycled plastic bottles.

How do you put a sweater on a T-Rex?

The Natural History Museum has risen a video on YouTube in which you can see how they put the aforementioned Christmas sweater on the popular T-Rex. And the result, as you can see, is quite funny considering the dimensions of it and the creature we are talking about.

The sweater, by the way, can be purchased even if you don’t live in the UK. Therefore, those who want to give it away or buy it for themselves, can do so from the website of the Natural History Museum of London.