The Microsoft Teams, Zoom, and Google Meet platforms are the best video meeting platforms out there today. It is all due to the fact that they provide their users with unique characteristics that enhance the video calling experience. Those who use Microsoft Teams the most are students and teachers, but even so it is still adapted to work or leisure tasks.

To guarantee greater privacy for all your video calls, it is recommended that each time you stop using Google Teams, you close the session. Next, we will explain how to sign out of Google Teams from your cell phone and why it is important to close your Google Teams session whenever you stop using it.

What to do if you can’t sign out of Microsoft Teams?

Sometimes the Microsoft Teams mobile app has various issues with logout. When this kind of thing happens, you should try clear app cache. Such a thing is done as follows:

Enter your mobile settings Go to the ‘Applications’ section Locate the ‘Microsoft Teams’ application When you see it, press it In the application properties look for the option ‘Clear cache memory’ Select it and exit the mobile settings

In case this doesn’t work, you can try two more things. Which are remove app updates (from right there from the properties of the app within the mobile settings) and uninstall the application to reinstall it. This can also be done when the application has problems with joining meetings within Microsoft Teams, to repair the failure.

How do you enter ‘Settings’ to ‘Close session’?

Going into Microsoft Teams settings to log out of your account can be a bit tricky if you haven’t used the app much. Pay attention to the next indications and thus learn to sign out of Microsoft Teams from the mobile phone app:

Open the app Go to the main application window Press the icon with your profile picture Scroll down to the bottom and tap on the ‘Settings’ section In the options of the ‘Settings’ section you will select ‘Close session’ Finally you will confirm the action and everything will be ready

This is the way in which you log out of Google from the mobile application. Now go how to sign out of Microsoft Teams from a computer:

Turn on the computer Go to the Microsoft Teams web Log in Press the icon with your profile picture Find the ‘Settings’ section Inside ‘Settings’ look for the option ‘Close session’ Confirm that you want to log out and that’s it

What is the difference to log out between iOS and Android cell phones?

Differences in the log out of Microsoft Teams from iOS and Android devices are minimal. But it certainly greatly changes the logout process. Speaking of the Microsoft logout process on an iOS device, pay attention to it so that you notice what the differences are with the process for Android:

Open the Microsoft Teams app Go to the main application window Press the icon with the three stripes lying down Find the section ‘Settings’ Within ‘Settings’ select the option ‘Exit’ Confirm that you want to log out and finish with everything

This is how I know sign out of the Teams app from iOS cell phones, you will surely notice what the differences are. It should be noted that during Teams meetings, you can disable your device’s microphone and camera so that others cannot see or hear what you are doing.

Why is it important to sign out of Microsoft Teams?

There are many reasons why Microsoft advises Teams users to log out of their account whenever their video meetings end. One of the main reasons this is being asked is to prevent hackers from stealing information your personal.

However, there is another reason why it is recommended that you log out of your Teams account:

Account security and personal data protection

Video meeting accounts are a completely personal thing for one person to use. Everytime that you log out of Microsoft Teams you safeguard your personal data and keep the account completely secure. Apart from that, nobody will be able to see the files that other people send you from Themes, much less will they be able to inquire into the history to know who to talk to by video call.

It is important that in addition to logging out of your Microsoft Themes account, you also disable automatic login.