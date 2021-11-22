Google over the years has become one of the best search engines thanks to the fact that it offers other services such as Gmail, Google Drive and Google Photos. Apart from this, something that has helped this search engine a lot is that it designed its own mobile application and a program for computers.

Now, this time we will highlight the search for photos that can be done within the google chrome app. In short, you will see how this search for photos works, how to perform an image search and if this search can be done from another application than Google Chrome.

How does the Google image search engine work?

Google image search is a function that was implemented in the browser some time ago, but since almost no one uses this function, you did not know about it. Once you enter a photo in the Google search engine This compares each aspect of the photo with other images that are within it.

This search is very broad because it searches social networks, computer forums and business websites, trying to find the same or a very similar image. This is thanks to the Google activity tracking. In the browser this function is not 100% visible, but in the ‘Google photos’ application it is.

Within Google Photos you place a photo and the app will immediately tell you what actions are people taking. For example, if it is a photo of people dancing, the application will tell you ‘Dance’. If it’s one where people are eating, the app will say ‘Eating’ and so on with everything else. It is through this identification system that the search for photos works.

Can I search by image in the traditional search engine?

From Google Chrome you can search by photos, but by another browser like normal Google this is not possible. So no, you can’t do this type of search from traditional Google. In case you still do not you have the google chrome app on your mobile, you still have time to download it from the App Store.

If the device you use is a computer, you can also download the browser from there to perform this type of search. It doesn’t matter if your computer is Windows or MAC, the program is available for both versions. In case you didn’t know, one of the best things about Google Chrome is that it allows you to remove advertising.

With this, Spam is avoided and there is better freedom when browsing the internet which in turn helps to improve the browsing experience. In addition, with this browser you can also block web pages.

What is the way to do an image search in google?

Perform the search for an image with Google Chrome It is something simple, you will not have problems with the search if you follow the instructions that we will give you below:

Download the Google Photos app By having it installed on your mobile you will see all the photos you have on your mobile. Among all the images, find the one you want and open it Right at the bottom, you will see many options, you just touch the option that says ‘Search with Google’

The easiest way to search for a photo from Google Chrome is through Google Photos. However, as your mobile is an iOS system, you may not find the option ‘Search with Google’ anywhere. If so, you will have to use Google Lens which is another application of Google services.

Whenever you want find information about an image which is already within Google, you have to do the following:

Find information about the image

Inside Google there are hundreds of images. Therefore, if you are looking for information on any of them on your own, it will be difficult to acquire information. Searches for information on an image are carried out as follows:

Locate the photo of which you want to obtain information Hold it down In the extra options choose the one that says ‘Search with Google’ and wait for the results

In the result that the browser will give you, you will be able to observe things such as the resolution of that photo, who it is or what platform it is hosted on. These are some of the most common data that you could find when looking for the photo, but for sure you will find useful information.

Find related images from the searched image

By having the Google search of the image, automatically if you want, there is the possibility of filter searches depending on the type of image:

Go to the image result page And press the section of the Google search engine that says ‘Images’ Finally, wait a little time to see the results and you will notice the other images that have certain similarities with the one you are aiming for

This would already be all that must be done to search for an image on Google. By the way, if you are the type of person who likes have privacy when browsing, it would be very useful to activate the incognito mode.