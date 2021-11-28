In today’s world, receiving and sending emails is almost a routine task. Emails are present in the business, commercial, educational and personal fields. They facilitate and streamline communication tasks, give dynamism to our activities and can help us save a lot of time.

Gmail is Google’s email service and the most used in the world. Professionals of all kinds use this valuable tool to send and receive information. Gmail has multiple functions that can make our work much easier when sending emails. In this article we will talk about the task of forwarding received emails.

What is the correct way to forward an email in Gmail?

If you receive many emails due to the activity you carry out that you must then send to another contact, You should learn how to forward them without having to edit them again. Next we will teach you how to do it from your mobile or computer.

From the cellphone

Although this action is one of the basic tasks that can be performed with emails received by Gmail, there are actually those who do not know how to do it. Here is the step by step from an Android mobile.

We open the Gmails application for Android and then we are located in the inbox of the menu on the left of the screen. We open the mailbox and locate the received message that we want to forward to another contact. Each email has three vertical dots on the right, we click and choose the forwarding option. In the To field we put the email address of the contact to whom we want to forward and then we give it to send and that’s it.

On your computer

To do it from a computer the steps are basically the same. To start, open your Gmail account, then, from the emails received in the inbox, select the one you want to forward. Click on the three dots to the right of the email and From the drop down menu select the Resend option. Then enter the email address of the contact to whom you want to forward and apply Send. It is also possible

What can you do to forward an email in bulk?

Send mass emails it is very common in the business or educational field when you want to communicate important information to the personnel who work in them. This action saves us a lot of time and facilitates the work. Here is the step by step.

Open your Gmail account and locate the message you want to forward. Click and press on the three vertical dots on the right. From the options in the menu, choose Forward and on the screen displayed below, tap on the word To. The box with all contacts will open. Select those who you will send the message to and once you finish, click Insert. It only remains to send and that’s it.

The same message will reach all selected contacts. If you are going to forward the message to all the contacts, you just have to click Select all in the To box, insert and then click Send.

How to pass an email from Gmail to WhatsApp?

Directly transfer an email from Gmail to WhatsApp It is an impossible action due to incompatibility of platforms. However, we can do it in another way by downloading and converting the email to PDF.

To do it from your mobile, open your Gmail and locate the mail you want to forward in the inbox. Open it and in the three vertical dots on the right choose Print from the drop down menu. Now you will see a preview of the email and the option to save as PDF or select printer in the top bar.

Select Save as PDF and press the blue button in the right corner of the preview. Now you can change the name if you want and in the menu in the upper left corner select where you will save it on the device. Once the storage is selected, click save in the lower right part.

The rest is to look for the saved email and select it, then click on WhatsApp to share and select the contact to whom you will forward the email. Give it send and that’s it. Another option is to first open WhatsApp and select the contact and in the conversation bar select Share> Documents. Locate the document and give it to send and that’s it.

To do it from a computer it is necessary to download the WhatsApp web application. You can also use the Copy Paste tool. Copy the text of the email and paste it in the chat bar of the contact to whom you will forward it. You can also attach additional files or messages from the mail.

Without a doubt, Gmails is the best email server of the moment due to its multiple functions. Learn how to get the most out of it and save yourself time and energy.