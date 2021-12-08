Once the scammer has the duplicate SIM, he can use the line or make payments and buy with the confirmation code that banks send to the mobile phone when we carry out a purchase operation over the Internet.

It is a technique that consists of duplicating the SIM cards of O2 clients, and of any operator, without their consent. Scammers try to get hold of personal information of the victim: name, surname and ID, to later request a duplicate SIM with said data.

How to know if my SIM has been duplicated

O2 has the MultiSIM service with which we can have up to three SIM cards on the same mobile line to be able to use it on different devices. This way we can talk and navigate on up to three different devices with the same phone number without having to go around changing the SIM card from one to another. But, have you ever considered that your SIM card could be fraudulently duplicated?

There are some indications that our O2 SIM could have been fraudulently duplicated. If we detect that, suddenly, we are without signal of any kind and that our SIM does not work in any mobile phone, it is more than likely that we are being victims of SIM Swapping.

In addition to the previous point, we will soon realize that they are being carried out unauthorized purchases with our bank card, since we will receive the confirmation codes for those purchases that we are not making.

What should I do

If you detect any of the above signs, such as loss of coverage and that your SiM stops working, call as soon as possible at toll free O2 1551 to carry out the necessary checks.

In case you have been a victim of SIM Swapping, O2 will cancel said SIM card so that they can no longer use it. You should also contact your banking entity to report the theft of money (in the event that it is carried out) and to put a limit on withdrawing money or online purchases until O2 can solve the problem.

Although this can happen, O2 states on its website that there have been very few cases of duplicate SIMs fraudulently, since they have a very secure operation to send the duplicate SIM when a customer requests them.

This security is thanks to the fact that they request “very specific data that only the owner of the line can have access to, not only personal but also service and, in addition, he must confirm said request by email to prevent attackers from getting the SIM ”.

Other fraudulent practices

Today, there are several fraudulent practices to which all mobile users, regardless of the operator they belong to, are exposed to. It can be done through calls, SMS or email in order to obtain our personal data to later carry out all kinds of malicious actions such as stealing an email account, fraudulently duplicating our SIM card or making online purchases without our permission.

Some of the most widespread practices is the phishing. It is carried out by receiving a fraudulent link in an email or SMS that can get attackers to have access to our telephone line and different access passwords.

Another quite common is the Slamming. A technique that consists of making a call in which the scammer impersonates our telephone company warning that the conditions of your rate are going to worsen. The objective is that the person decides to leave the company to go to the one recommended in that call in order to get the personal data of the victim.

Finally, the Wangiri It consists of making numerous calls in a row in a short period of time from a special or international number to cause the victim to return the call and thus generate high charges.