Due to the strong social pressure that was experienced in the streets of the entire country, President De la Rúa chose to resign and leave the Casa Rosada by helicopter. He was prosecuted for murder, but the justice dismissed him. He passed away in 2019.

“He abandoned ship in an unprecedented crisis, with enormous social cost, geometric increase in poverty (57%) and unemployment (20%) and millions of victims of the (subsequent) devaluation” of the peso, the academic explained to AFP Pablo Tigani, Master in International Economic Policy.

The public debt was unpayable. Appointed president by Congress, the Peronist Adolfo Rodríguez Saá declared to cheers the largest default in history for 100 billion dollars (70% of liabilities). He lasted a week in power.

Economic instability: an Argentine constant

Another right-wing Peronist president, Eduardo Duhalde, took office and called for early elections. This is how a Peronist president emerged but located further to the left, Néstor Kirchner (2003-2007), who started an era that continued with two terms of his wife, now Vice President Cristina Kirchner.

During this period, Argentina canceled its debt with the IMF in a payment of 9.5 billion dollars and restructured bonds with the support of 93% of the creditors. The rest were resolved in lawsuits with “vulture funds”, which bought the debt already in default and litigated in the United States to obtain payments and profits.