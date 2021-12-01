

De un día para otro, el 60% de sus ingresos se esfumaron. No hubo oportunidad de reprogramar ni de negociar. Simplemente, la mayoría de las obras y presentaciones que Daniela Urias tenía agendadas en 2020 fueron canceladas por la pandemia. La joven de 31 años es bailarina y coreógrafa de danza contemporánea. Desde que egresó de la Escuela Superior de Música y Danza de Monterrey, se perfiló como una artista independiente, así que no cuenta con la formalidad de un empleo o un subsidio por parte de alguna institución cultural. Eso nunca fue un obstáculo en su carrera profesional, hasta que llegó el COVID-19. “No creímos que el cierre de los espacios culturales duraría tanto tiempo. Yo pensé que sería como con la influenza [H1N1, en 2009] and that, at most, we would be out of work for a month, “he explains.

To survive, Urias turned to audiovisual media, began to record dance pieces and learn from scratch how to capture details of the scenography, which in person can go unnoticed in the eyes of the spectator. He was inspired by some choreographies that he already had recorded and that at the time opened the door for him to apply for certain works. “It was a challenge to articulate what you want to translate into a digital language on stage. It meant doing new things, restructuring works, taking detailed shots and bringing out the subtleties. That was a find for me and I know I will continue to use it in the future to connect with people behind a screen, ”he says. With the passage of the months came the financial support for independent artists. The young artist sent materials of this type to the Ministry of Culture, as part of the Contigo a la Distancia initiative, a space for digital culture and free access that the government agency created to share tours of museums and archaeological sites, films, books. , concerts, conferences, documentaries or plays. Urias’s work was one of those selected. In 2021 the outlook improved. More digital platforms emerged to exhibit the work of independent artists and gradually there was a reactivation of the scenic spaces. Urias recovered a part of the income he received before the pandemic, although he still has not achieved the same numbers of 2019. In the young woman’s opinion, being an independent artist is a challenge because the career is not one of the best paid in the labor market and not there is always work. According to the Mexican Institute for Competitiveness (IMCO), in its comparative base of professional careers, dance does not appear as such, but there is a reference in the arts and humanities, specifically for the degree in digital art and audiovisual communication. and media production. In this case, the average salary at the national level is 6,687 pesos and the informality rate amounts to 55.5%. Still, Urias does not regret what he studied or the path he took. “As in everything, you have to work hard, be up-to-date, see how your sector is moving and not stop generating links between colleagues. One piece of advice that I give with all my heart to students who are pursuing an artistic career is not to be discouraged because along the way you run into people and you are acquiring the maturity to face the world of work with better fluency ”, he mentions. Thanks to networking, Urias managed to reach the 24th edition of the International Contemporary Art Festival (FIAC) with ‘Morras Creators en México’, a piece that exposes the management of emotions, how they manifest themselves in people’s physical and mental health . “It was like a glove because of what we are living now with the pandemic. The message that we try to present is that we must embrace every emotion that comes to us and accept that this is part of life, ”he says.

Mónica Jiménez, director of Artistic Development of the Cultural Institute of León, assures that to professionalize performing arts careers it is convenient for young people to learn from both national and international artists. “A cultural and learning buffet to improve the skills and quality of content,” he says. No less important is that there are music schools and more spaces to impact children and young people, in order to develop cultural taste. The organism a survey of companies and artists to include in the institute’s events new forms of artistic diffusion that are governed by diversity, inclusion and gender equity. In his opinion there are many proposals that are not so visible, but that it is opportune to give an exit. For example, Dancing Wheels, a montage created by American Mary Verdi Fletcher and starring actors in wheelchairs. It is crucial, he adds, that art teachers are sensitized to these issues so that they know how to include people with different abilities, in an effort to provide equal opportunities not only in access to culture but also in employment. “Culture is one more sector that at the end of the day has consumers. The objective of institutes like ours is to develop these types of audiences so that little by little we generate a critical mass of people who consume more culture and thereby create more jobs for local and national artists ”, he says. During 2019, the cultural industry generated a production equivalent to 3.1% of the national Gross Domestic Product (GDP). In 2020, on the other hand, the cultural GDP fell 9.4%, according to Inegi.]]>