Muzan Kibutsuji is the king of the demons of Kimetsu no Yaiba (Demon Slayer), however his point in the series is the eclipse of his legacy. Its origin dates back 1,000 years before the main events involving Tanjiro Kamado and company. In a very strict sense, he has overcome his humanity and subjected society to the devastating demonic power he possesses. But, like all other demons, he was once a human.

1,000 years before the main events of Kimetsu no Yaiba (Demon Slayer), during the Heian era of Japan, Muzan Kibutsuji had been declared dead before he was born, as his heart had stopped multiple times, while he was inside the womb of his mother. However, before he was cremated, this child fought against all odds and survived, although with several sequels that would bring him closer to death, but everything changed when he reached 20 years of age..

Muzan Kibutsuji refused to die and went to a doctor who prepared an experiment capable of extending his life. He gave him medicine created from the flower known as the “Blue Spider” lily, but the results did not meet the expectations of the villain of Kimetsu no Yaiba (Demon Slayer) and ended up murdering him.. This event made him realize that this procedure had given him superhuman strength, although it had made him sensitive to sunlight.

The medicine of the lyre «Blue Spider» had created the first Kimetsu no Yaiba (Demon Slayer) demon, Muzan Kibutsuji.

In this way, his new way to quench his demonic hunger was by devouring human flesh. This was not much of a conflict for Muzan Kibutsuji, who had been intoxicated with the immense power he had as the demon king of Kimetsu no Yaiba (Demon Slayer). Unfortunately for him, he was unable to live in daylight and, worse yet, when he tried to replicate and perfect the doctor’s medicine, this was impossible. The notes he had left were impossible to decipher.

This prompted him to create demons from his blood containing the “Blue Spider” lily, in the hope that someone would have immunity to sunlight.. However, this never happened and he began to use his power to perform tasks; The upper moons became the demons he trusted the most, Akaza was entrusted with the (unsuccessful) search for more plants of this titpo and Kokushibo, he kept a genuine appreciation, after he killed people who could handle solar breathing (the only one capable of wounding Muzan’s body in Kimetsu no Yaiba (Demon Slayer)).

In the end, Muzan Kibutsuji is afraid of sunlight because he is afraid of going back to being that weak creature he was in his youth. He is willing to sacrifice the lives that are necessary because, like any other human being, he is afraid of death.

Kimetsu no Yaiba, second season

Kimetsu no Yaiba (Demon Slayer) is now premiering its second season on Funimation, Crunchyroll and Netflix, this recapitulates the events seen in its celebrated 2021 film. Furthermore, now that it is available on Latin Spanish.

Its story begins with its protagonist, Tanjiro Kamado, a young man who sells coal for a living, he has lost his family to Muzan Kibutsuji, the king of demons, except for his younger sister Nezuko. Unfortunately, he has lost his humanity and has turned into a beast.

Now, his mission in Kimetsu no Yaiba (Demon Slayer) will be to become a demon hunter to restore his humanity and defeat Muzan Kibutsuji. Fortunately, you will meet great people on your way to help you achieve your mission, such as Inosuke Hashibira and Zenitsu Agatsuma.

As we mentioned at the beginning, the figure of Tanjiro Kamado is based on the movieKimetsu no Yaiba (Demon Slayer): Mugen Train, we see how our group of protagonists reunites with Kyojuro Rengoku, the pillar of the flame. On the train, they have to face Enmu, a demonic moon capable of controlling people’s dreams in order to take their lives.

