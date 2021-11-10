We all use social media. Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp are our daily bread. Much has been said about its harmful effects. However, its use is no longer optional. Of course, it is possible to disconnect. But if we disconnect, we have to think about what happened to our lives. Like it or not, we would suffer from technological isolation. We would be the “eccentrics.” It would be like moving to a desert island. The world is increasingly digital. We cannot deny it. And the metaverse is one step further. We will no longer surf the Internet. Now we will live inside. Emerged in the meta-universe. There digital is everything.

The metaverse is what used to be called virtual reality in my day. It is basically the Internet in 3 dimensions. In practice, it means that we are no longer talking about several screens in front of us, but about lenses that cut us off from the rest of the world. In other words, we will have greater interactivity, greater corporeality and a greater digital existence. In other words, we will have a much more total digital experience. Now that’s the promise. We are told that this is the future.

Mark Zuckerberg, the creator of Facebook (now Meta), has been in the eye of the hurricane recently. Let’s say Their reputation has taken a lot of hits lately, but the idea is to step up with a name change and metaverse promotion. The young genius, without a doubt, is a successful businessman. But for many, he is a cold and greedy despot who poses a real threat to our privacy and freedoms. Do you have too much power? In the public eye, the Silicon Valley giants have always had a better image than the bankers. Apparently, they are “revolutionaries” who want to change the world for the better with the implementation of new technologies. Your goal is not money per se. What moves them is a vision. Is this true?

There are two elements that soften the image of the tech guys. First of all, his youth and his closeness to the counterculture. I mean that almost left-wing liberal air. Second, the frugality of your habits. Mark always dresses the same. Casual, simple, and flat. In fact, from the outfit, he still appears to be in college. That’s the style of the Silicon Valley millionaires. It is true that it is far from the style that we can see on Wall Street. Over time, however, these heroes have lived long enough to become the movie’s villains. Steve Jobs is saved, because he died. And, in Elon Musk’s case, his charisma has served (for now) as a protective shield. Nevertheless, the new villains today are big tech.

Now an option article like this should offer helpful insights. In other words, the reader must receive a benefit from reading. A revelation. A new light. An opportunity. My readers are looking to grow financially. Therefore, you have to focus on the financial opportunity. Is Mark Zuberberg a villain? Is the metaverse harmful? Actually, I do not know. Certainly, that is a debate that must take place. Does the metaverse offer financial opportunities? Yes of course.

Any advance in the digitization process will have an impact on the price of Bitcoin. The growth of the digital economy is directly related to the fintech boom and the flourishing of cryptocurrencies. What is the metaverse? That idyllic virtual world where you can shop, socialize, work and play. We must not only be very attentive to the evolution of cryptocurrencies in all this. In the same way, we must study in detail everything related to smart platforms and NFTs.

In this three-dimensional world, digital lenses are sure to play an important role. Art, for example. I think the metaverse can become an opportunity for many creators. Of course, this is all very new. And now it might seem strange to us. Surely we still do not see each other with those glasses. Currently, it seems ridiculous. But you have to give time to time. We adapt to the Internet, social media and smartphones in no time. It is perfectly possible that the metaverse will gradually gain its space.

The metaverse is not Facebook (now Meta). The metaverse is a much larger project that involves other companies. But, above all, the metaverse must be built. Ear to the drum. There is the money. In the construction of that new world. The pioneers of that new world will be the first to benefit. That is the importance of arriving early. In the world of cryptocurrencies, the regret for being late is common. Why don’t we buy in 2013? Why don’t we buy at first?

Actually, it is not a matter of luck. It is a matter of vision. That means that we must be vigilant so as not to miss the opportunities that are presented to us. As simple as that. NFTs games are all the rage. But the proliferation of new games is already saturating the market. Consequently, profitability has been reduced. However, the first to arrive homered it. The same has happened with many of the altcoins that are in vogue today.

We miss opportunities for various reasons. First of all, we are victims of skepticism. And, since there is no faith, we are not willing to Take the risk. Then time passes, and we discover too late that we have missed a golden opportunity (again). Second, we don’t have the necessary focus. I mean, we are very distracted. Unfortunately, we waste a lot of time in nonsense.

Where are the opportunities? In the metaverse? It’s possible. So, you have to start studying the matter. To investigate thoroughly. What is it about? What are the financial opportunities it offers or could it offer? I would say that a good starting point could be the integration of the NFTs in the metaverse.

Personally, I think Mark’s presentation on the metaverse was extremely boring. It didn’t motivate me at all. Do you know what motivated me? Ready Player One (2018) by Steven Spielberg. Those are big words. In that sci-fi movie, you can see the potential of a virtual world in 3 dimensions. In my opinion, it is the best representation of the metaverse that can exist.