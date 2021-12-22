Rolling Stone magazine has pointed out that the future of fashion is not to go to a store but to interact virtually from the comfort of your home as if it were an extension of reality.

The metaverse and NFTs could be a $ 56 billion revenue opportunity for luxury companies in 2030.

As non-fungible tokens (NFTs) and more recently the Metaverse expand and develop, new industries are realizing their potential. 2021 has been the year of the fever for the NFTs, but, in addition, this year saw the beginning of what could be the boom of the Metaverse.

These developments have influenced each of the available industries in various ways, but in particular, It has been a key year for the world of art and fashion.

It has been an important year for the fashion industry as it has sought to uncover the potential behind technology. However, although there may be potential, the reality is that the market for NFTs remains limited.

Therefore, the incursion of large companies in the fashion industry in the world of NFTs and the Metaverse It should not be because of FOMO (Fear of Missing Out), but they must contemplate a long-term vision and It is precisely for this reason that the entry of large companies has been cautious.

In March 2021, Gucci stated for Vogue Business that would soon launch an NFT and, just two months later, the company became the first to sell an NFT shoe for US $ 12 million, and by June 2021, Gucci was auctioning an NFT inspired by its Autumn / Winter 2021 collection with the help of the auction house Christie’s.

What is an NFT in the fashion industry?

In case you want to learn what an NFT is, we invite you to review the following explanatory guide that we have prepared for this purpose. However, very simply, an NFT is the property of a unique good and that cannot be replaced by something else. In this way, an NFT can be anything digital, from drawings, music, to lands in the metaverse.

But what is an NFT in the fashion industry? Why would anyone want to have a digital garment? Well, an NFT in these cases can be a digital “twin” of a real life garment. However, fashion companies should not necessarily limit themselves to this.

For example, NFTs open the doors for luxury designers to expand their creativity and go beyond physical items. They can create a design that could never exist in reality.

The potential of an NFT of a physical designer garment lies in the possibility of corroborating its originality and transparency, so why would someone want to acquire a garment that they will not be able to use because it is digital? Well, in general, due to the expectation that this NFT will increase in price given its scarcity, but there is something else and it is the metaverse.

The announcement by Facebook, now Meta, about its foray into the Metaverse has led the world to imagine themselves in a world where their digital identity is as important as that of real life.

In the end, the metaverse is a virtual world where people can interact with different elements in it. The idea behind it is that the person feels inside this totally new world. However, virtual worlds are not new. There are various games in which users can create their character and have adventures through a device.

It is precisely here where the metaverse seeks to differentiate itself. The idea is that it is an alternate reality, where people will be able to do the same things they do in physical reality, however, now virtually.

So, it could be assumed that in the metaverse some of the things that are relevant in physical reality will also matter like clothes, for example. According to the magazine Rolling stone, The future of fashion is not going to a store to make sure you buy the right garment, but interacting virtually from the comfort of your home as if it were an extension of reality.

Is it a feasible future?

NFTs have the potential to be the technology that allows the world of physical fashion to converge with digital. But is it really feasible?

The reality is that both NFTs and the Metaverse are nascent technologies, and therefore their future is largely uncertain.

However, it is possible to approach the future based on the present, so below we will detail some of the advances that large fashion companies have made:

In 2021 He launched Gucci Garden on Roblox as a virtual brand space. It includes rooms themed around the brand’s historic campaigns and even a place to try on and buy limited-edition digital clothing. According to Rolling Stone, her popular Queen Bee Dionysus bag sold for just over $ 4,000, more than it is worth in physical reality.

Balenciaga partnered with Fortnite with the goal of developing a wide variety of outfits for the game’s characters, known as ‘skins’.

Designer Charli Cohen partnered with Pokémon to create a range of digital and physical garments that were sold through Electric / City, a virtual world.

Forever 21 se associated with Virtual Brand Group, a metaverse creation company, to build Forever 21 Shop City on Roblox in 2022. This will allow Roblox users to have a virtual space where they can buy and sell Forever 21 items.

Adidas bought virtual lands in The Sandbox Metaverse and recently He launched a collection of clothing that was sold as NFTs with collaborators such as the Bored Ape Yacht Club.

Based on these advances, it can be observed how the fashion industry begins to converge with the NFTs and the Metaverse. Especially when you take into account that, according to Morgan stanley, The metaverse and NFTs could be a $ 56 billion revenue opportunity for luxury companies in 2030.

However, according to Morgan Stanley, the sweet spot will be when NFTs can easily move between different virtual platforms.

Obviously, this foray of the fashion industry into the world of NFTs and the Metaverse is not without risk. These large luxury brands in particular must manage not to lose their exclusivity.

Still, according to Bloomberg, the foray into the Metaverse could allow luxury brands to access new and younger customers. In particular when one takes into account that, according to Bain & Co, by 2025 70% of the global luxury market will be represented by generations Y and Z, Bloomberg pointed out.

It might interest you: