How companies should prepare for the challenge of cloud adoption

An important fact is that Cloud provides ease and flexibility that enables companies to scale their operations up or down based on their needs . Some companies that want to migrate to the cloud are still reluctant because they think that they will have a high cost to implement or they will have many barriers in that transformation.

Working in the cloud has become increasingly ubiquitous, so much so that users rarely notice that they are using it to store documents and data, as the entire process is done instantly. Companies sometimes have a dispersed workforce in different cities and countries, as well as an urge to keep their data safe and want to be able to use it without having to be in their office.

Concerns about the price of the cloud

One of the main small business concerns for cloud adoption is the Economic cost. Sometimes they will face high costs, since sometimes more staff have to be hired, to which we add that this migration process can be complex. However, that is not to say that it is not worth the investment as companies will generally end up working more efficiently and profitably in the long term once they migrate to the cloud. Thus, the associated costs of managing a monolithic software and physical data center can be avoided. Then organizations will discover that they can save and that it is worth it.

On the other hand, larger companies they will find themselves fighting with him legacy software problem and others that involve the business bureaucracy. In this regard, we have to provoke a cultural reset by encouraging the organization’s staff and executives to adopt a new culture based on digital transformation. Without this change, companies will inevitably lag behind their competition. Thus, they will not be able to take advantage of the benefits that the adoption of the cloud offers as a way of working.

At that time, what you have to do is reconsider the programs and platforms used within the company. If you opt for a simple switch to the cloud can be ineffective and costly. However, although it may be more difficult to do it this way, we benefit from the adoption of new technologies that will continue to serve their purpose easily for years to come. In this regard, we may be interested in knowing how to do a migration process to the cloud.

Is the cloud safe for my business?

The adoption of the cloud is becoming more popular but companies see security as a main concern when adopting it. In a Coalfire study on the cloud it was revealed that the 93% of respondents were of moderately to extremely concerned about cloud security. This ultimately constitutes a significant barrier to adopting the cloud with more aggressive strategies.

According to Mark Carney, executive vice president of cybersecurity services at Coalfire, security strategies should be tailored for cloud environments and also optimized to ensure that companies reap the benefits they set out to gain from cloud adoption.

On the other hand, data in the cloud is almost always stored encrypted. In this regard, companies should be more concerned with their security protocols than with the innate security of the cloud itself.

Thus, we must also reconsider how current programs and procedures can protect our data. In fact, before carrying out the process of adopting the cloud, it would be advisable to review it to guarantee our security. Using an outdated or flawed program could make it easier for cybercriminals to access our cloud. Finally, here are some tips so that you do not get robbed in the cloud.