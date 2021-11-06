Why do they steal WhatsApp accounts?

As has been disclosed, the theft of WhatsApp accounts is a modus opreandi used to extort or defraud the victims’ contacts and take other numbers to do the same.

How do they steal the accounts?

The ways in which criminals can steal WhatsApp accounts are very diverse. For example, some cybercriminals can steal your account through suspicious text strings, or by sending you messages to announce contests, where they claim that you could win a prize, requesting private information and then taking over your accounts.

Federal authorities have also detected that in the context of the COVID-19 pandemic, cybercriminals have made phone calls posing as health personnel and conducting COVID-19 surveys.

At the end of the questions, the offender requests a code that the victim will receive via SMS, supposedly to “register his participation” in the survey and prevent him from being called again. But it’s not like that.

Actually, this code is the one that WhatsApp sends to be able to activate the application on a new phone with the victim’s account.

Cirber criminals have also posed as “whatsapp agents”, who send an SMS requesting that you send your verification code so that your account is not “suspended”.

But if you share this code, they will have control of your account, of all your conversations and information.