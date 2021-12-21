LaSalud.mx .-We are in a cold season where it is common to present symptoms and become infected with respiratory viral diseases, such as influenza. In addition to this, the pandemic of Covid-19 it continues to evolve and new variants continue to emerge that make the detection and medical care of this type of disease difficult.

Although the symptoms may seem very similar, influenza and Covid-19 are respiratory infections caused by different viruses. These similarities make it difficult to differentiate between one disease and another, which could lead to serious complications if a timely diagnosis and adequate treatment is not received in time.

It is for this reason that it is necessary to take preventive hygiene measures, apply the corresponding vaccines and carry out detection tests that help us to confirm a diagnosis.

The importance of timely diagnosis and treatment before the arrival of the influenza season in times of Covid-19 makes more evident the need for innovative diagnostic tools that allow the differences between the different types of disease to be detected more accurately and faster. respiratory viral infections.

These tools make it easier for health professionals to make informed decisions and help health systems to manage the evolution of epidemics, making health services more affordable for patients, even in places where resources they are more limited.

Currently there are tests that allow detecting and differentiating between the viruses that cause Covid-19, influenza A or influenza B.

One of these tests, available in Mexico, is the one that makes it possible to differentiate SARS-CoV-2 from influenza A and B, a PCR test, reliable and affordable to screen people suspected of being at risk, to reduce the spread of the virus after close contact with infected people. This test performs the reliable and accurate differential diagnosis of COVID-19 and influenza, using high-performance analyzers that allow a high volume of results to be delivered in less than four hours.

This test, which is performed through a nasopharyngeal swab, helps health professionals to detect and differentiate, simultaneously, the presence of SARS-CoV-2, influenza A virus and influenza virus B, with a single sample.

As a leading healthcare company, Roche has developed a portfolio of more than 22 diagnostic solutions, designed to help healthcare systems around the world combat COVID-19 and minimize its impact. The company recently announced the upcoming launch of a rapid antigen test, which will differentiate between SARS-CoV-2 and influenza A and B virus infections, in less than 30 minutes.

An indispensable part for the patient once he has the confirmed diagnosis, will be the treatment according to the respiratory viral disease.

For its part, Roche continues to innovate in developing therapies that can play a critical role in treating both diseases. In the case of influenza, after 10 years without innovation in treatments for this disease, there is a drug for the treatment of influenza in patients who have presented symptoms for no more than 48 hours, which contributes to breaking the contagion cycle in 24 hours.

Prompt diagnosis combined with treatment prevents the situation of a patient with influenza from worsening. After the medicine is given, your symptoms will improve in about 48 hours.

Faced with the imminent fourth wave and the new variants of Covid-19, diagnostic tests are a fundamental tool to contain the spread of infections.

Timely diagnosis, combined with proper treatment, prevents the situation of a patient with influenza or Covid-19 from worsening. Faced with this complex situation, Roche reinforces its commitment to the development of innovative diagnostic tools and treatments for this type of viral respiratory infections, and thus continue to generate actions that prevent influenza and Covid-19 from continuing to claim lives in our country.

