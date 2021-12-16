Hair and scalp care is something that worries many people, especially if they have a tendency to dandruff. It usually affects the comfort of that person, since this can be very visible.

Dandruff and seborrheic dermatitis are very similar pathologies between them and that are closely related, but they have their differences. Dandruff has a very simple treatment, but for this to be effective it is important that you know how to differentiate them.

What is dandruff and what is its treatment

Dandruff is a totally natural process that our scalp undergoes as a result of an alteration in its functioning. The problem of dandruff is aesthetic, since dandruff alone is not harmful to hair.

Dandruff It is an excessive flaking of the scalp, accompanied by a sensation of slight itching. The causes of dandruff are not known, but it is believed to be associated with factors such as dryness, hormonal status, season of the year, or the mitotic activity of cells.

Dandruff treatment

There is no specific treatment for dandruff, as it is the consequence of a multifactorial process. Even if, there are different products with different actives that can help to correct the problem individually.





These active principles are the following: antifungals, cytostatics (regulate the cell renewal cycle), antiseborrheics (normalize the secretion of the sebaceous glands), keratolytics (which eliminate the accumulation of scales from the scalp) and anti-itch (relieve itching).

Each of these active principles is thought to eliminate or reduce dandruff as completely as possible.

What is seborrheic dermatitis and what is its treatment?

Seborrheic dermatitis it is a rash and inflammation of the skin prolonged in time and quite recurrent. The signs of the disease are very well defined reddish spots covered by greasy scales distributed over the face and scalp.

It usually affects any age, although it usually affects the first two weeks of life, at three months of age and between 40 and 60 years.

Treatment of seborrheic dermatitis

Treatment can be both pharmacological and non-pharmacological. The latter simply consists of frequent washing with soap and water. Prolonged sun exposure is also recommended, as it helps reduce the accumulation of oil in the spots.





The pharmacological treatment that is usually given is topical type, unless the dermatologist or pediatrician says otherwise. Antifungal shampoos are usually given for the scalp and should be used every two or three days, leave it for 10 minutes and rinse. When seborrheic dermatitis is more severe, topical corticosteroids are usually given.

If the dermatitis is facial, antifungal face gel is usually given and a wash should be performed once a day, rubbing vigorously. In the most serious forms, corticosteroids are also given, although of an intermediate-low potency, so as not to affect the pH of the skin.

There are some spatial situations that different treatment is performed using oral antifungal drugs, oral systemic corticosteroids, or UVB phototherapy (It is not usually done except in very exceptional cases).





How can you differentiate them

Sometimes it is easy to confuse dandruff with seborrheic dermatitis, since both have very similar symptoms: peeling of the skin or itching. In addition, dandruff is the mildest clinical manifestation of seborrheic dermatitis and also, if it is associated with a fungal infection, it is usually a symptom of it.

However, seborrheic dermatitis differs from dandruff because in this case there is visible inflammation and flaking of different parts of the face such as the eyebrows, forehead, eyelashes, retroauricular regions and nasopharyngeal folds.

On the other hand, in dandruff there is only a little flaking on the scalp, but not in parts of our face, since the inflammation and infection are milder.

