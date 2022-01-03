The community of Forza Horizon players is enjoying the fifth installment of the beloved franchise, in which we can see in detail how there are a large number of cars with which we can enter various landscapes and locations inspired by Mexico.

Something that has caught our attention is that speed is essential in any racing game, so you will want to know how to get the fastest car in Forza Horizon 5 for free and we have the answer to all your questions, so You can get the legendary car Koenigsegg Jesko for free, which is, at the moment, the fastest car in the star racing game.

This method will take you some time to finish, as you will have to complete the V10 mission of the story that has 12 parts. The Koenigsegg Jesko was one of the player’s favorite cars in Forza Horizon 4. By default, it costs 2,800,000 credits at Autoshow, and you probably don’t have that huge amount of credits or don’t want to spend it on just one car.

How to get the fastest car in Forza Horizon 5 for free

First of all, to get the fastest car in Forza Horizon 5 for free you must give priority to Horizon Baja, among all the adventure zones in Horizon, you must give priority to Horizon Baja. When you finish the Baja Expedition, try to get another reward point to be able to unlock the V10 story mission. This is a 12-part mission.

The goal is to finish all missions with a 3-star rating. It will not be a simple task, and it will take you between thirty to forty-five minutes to complete. Here we will give you some tips to complete each of the challenges: