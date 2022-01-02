Great news for the entire community of Pokémon players is that Ditto is available in the Sinnoh remakes. The Normal type has always been a popular choice in the main games, as you can use it to breed almost any Pokémon in the nursery, rather than needing both a male and a female of the same species.

Something that seems quite curious to us is that finding and catching Ditto in Pokémon Shiny Diamond and Shining Pearl requires very specific steps. The same goes for location.

We should mention that, there are only two ways to get Ditto in the Sinnoh remakes and they require that you have beaten the Elite Four and Sinnoh Champion, and unlock the National Pokedex. Follow the steps below to get your hands on Gen I ‘mon:

You get the National Dex after seeing all 150 Pokémon in Sinnoh Dex and returning to Professor Rowan’s lab in Sandgem Town.

Once you’ve done this, go to Ramanas Park and talk to Professor Oak, who will give you the PokeRadar Poketch app. You can find the park on Route 221 and you will need Surf to get there.

From here, head to Jublife City and take the east exit onto Route 218 and use the PokeRadar. You can find Ditto in the tall grass here with a 12% spawn chance.

You can also find it in the Great Underground in crystal caves, but the above method is much easier as it has a higher spawn rate.

For those who do not know Ditto, we will tell you that, Ditto is a normal type Pokémon introduced in the first generation. Its jelly-like shape and freely modifiable DNA make it an excellent Pokémon to breed, as it can breed with almost any Pokémon.

If a Pokémon cannot breed with Ditto, it cannot breed with any other Pokémon. Ditto takes the form of a violet amorphous figure. It is likely that, in the case of this Pokémon being slightly based on some form of animal life. It gives the impression that it does not have a brain or vital organs, but it acts and communicates like any normal Pokémon, and its purple body is very resistant.