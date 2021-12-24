Great news for the entire Dead by Daylight gaming community is that the Canadian company Behavior Interactive has been very active in recent weeks when it comes to offering rewards to the most loyal users of the horror video game.

Something that seems quite curious to us is that the Advent calendar that is still active and that will give its greatest gifts on Christmas Day is good proof of this.

But beyond that, today we tell you how to get 200,000 free blood points for Dead by Daylight by just redeeming two codes, one of the usual formulas of the North American studio to generate movement in the in-game store of its asymmetric multiplayer horror title .

As the specialized account DBD Leaks points out, each of the two codes that we will discuss below offer 100,000 blood points that are directly incorporated into your user account. The codes are MORICHRISTMAS and HOLIDAYSPECIAL.

To claim them you just have to access the Dead by Daylight in-game store, look for the option “Redeem code” in the upper right corner and enter the codes mentioned above. Remember that although the point limit in the Behavior game is one million, with these codes you can overcome it.