How can investors protect themselves from inflation?

Bitcoin (BTC) was created in the wake of the 2008 financial crisis and was planned to solve the problems created by lax monetary policies. The creator of the cryptocurrency, Satoshi Nakamoto, said in late 2008 that the supply of the cryptocurrency increases “by a planned amount” that “does not necessarily result in inflation.”

The cryptocurrency’s inflation rate has been set and its circulating supply is capped at 21 million coins, expected to be fully mined by 2140. By then, BTC’s inflation rate will drop to zero. In contrast, fiat currencies do not have a finite supply and can be printed to adjust monetary policy.

An expansionary monetary policy, such as the one that most countries around the world have followed in recent years, aims to expand the money supply by lowering interest rates and making central banks engage in quantitative easing.

This expansionary monetary policy has long been believed to lead to higher inflation, defined as the devaluation of a means of payment amid the rising cost of goods and services. In November, inflation in the United States rose to its highest level in 30 years, while inflation in the United States recorded the highest figure in the 25 years that data have been collected on it.

Cointelegraph reached out to a number of industry experts for comment on these figures, with virtually all of them pointing to expansionary monetary policies. Speaking to Cointelegraph, Chris Kline, COO and co-founder of crypto retirement platform Bitcoin IRA, said inflation is not transitory and is forcing people to “find an alternative to protect your assets”.

Kline pointed out that while Gold and real estate were strong options in the past, real estate prices are now “off the charts,” while gold is “unaffordable for the average American.” Bitcoin, he added, is now part of the “inflation hedge mix” because its supply cannot be manipulated in the same way as the supply of fiat currencies.

Speaking to Cointelegraph, Martha Reyes, Head of research at cryptocurrency exchange Bequant, she noted that the market reacted quickly to the latest inflation figures by assessing potential interest rate hikes from central banks. For Reyes, the “fundamental cause of these high inflation readings is a large increase in the money supply, since trillions of dollars of new money were created due to the pandemic.”

Historically, gold has been used as a hedge against inflation. Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies have often been referred to as “gold 2.0” because they possess properties that could turn them into a digital version of the precious metal.

Cryptocurrencies as a solution against inflation

Cryptocurrencies are known for their strong volatility, with drops of up to 50% in short periods of time, even in the case of top-notch crypto assets. This type of volatility has caused many to question whether BTC and other cryptocurrencies could be a viable hedge against inflation.

In a note sent to clients, strategists at the Wall Street banking giant JPMorgan have suggested that an allocation of 1% of the portfolio to Bitcoin could serve as a hedge against fluctuations in traditional asset classes. The Billionaire Investor Carl Icahn has also endorsed BTC as a hedge against inflation.

Speaking to Cointelegraph, Adrian Kolody, founder of the decentralized non-custodial exchange Domination Finance, echoed Kline’s view of Bitcoin as a solution to inflation, but noted that in the crypto space there are other ways to hedge against inflation. .

Kolody pointed to the decentralized finance (DeFi) sector as a viable alternative. He suggested that by using stablecoins, cryptocurrencies with a price control mechanism, and decentralized applications (DApps), investors could “beat inflation” while resisting the “risks of a spot position.” To do this, they would simply have to find a way to earn interest on their stablecoins that were above annual inflation rates. Kolody said:

“The best way to look at it is that cryptocurrencies give you the flexibility to take control of your finances in a variety of methods rather than being at the mercy of the federal government.”

Reyes pointed out that Bitcoin is “more attractive as a store of value than other assets such as commodities” as the growing demand can only be met by rising prices and not by additional production.

The exchange’s head of research added that cryptocurrencies are in a “early adoption phase”, which means that “they do not tend to have consistent correlations with other assets, and their price appreciation should come from the halving cycles and network growth.”

Bitcoin, he added, is, as such, more “Resilient to economic downturns, although in a strong market sell-off, it would probably also be hit initially as some investors cut across the board.”

Earlier this month, Bitcoin demonstrated its potential as a hedge against inflation hit a new all-time high in Turkey as the country’s fiat currency, the lira, plummeted. Others argue that the Turks would have benefited from investing in gold.

Utility and freedom, or an inherited asset?

Bitcoin has vastly outperformed gold so far this year, as it is up 94% since the beginning of January. Gold, by comparison, has fallen more than 8% over the same period, which means it has so far failed investors who gambled on the precious metal to hedge against inflation.

In the short term in Turkey, the precious metal did exactly what it had to do: It protected the purchasing power of citizens by maintaining its value as the lira sank. In the last 30 days, it even outperformed BTC in lira terms.

If the picture is enlarged, it becomes clear that BTC was a much better bet, as it is up 270% against fiat currency so far this year, compared to 70% for gold. The data shows that investors would only have bet better on gold when the crisis intensified, but that in the long run, BTC would have been a better bet.

As for whether investors should choose Bitcoin or gold as a hedge against inflation, Kolody argued that a “standard of Bitcoin and cryptocurrencies” it is a better alternative than a fiat currency or the gold standard, adding that not having trust or permission helps cryptocurrencies stand out.

This, he said, allows crypto and DeFi structures to be as powerful as they are, since investors “don’t have to worry about a political figurehead” who can “nuclear” the value of their money “by simply strangling the system.“Although he considers gold to be an adequate hedge against inflation, for him, BTC is” the clear choice. “

“Investors who are trying to decide whether to go into BTC or gold as an inflation hedge have to ask themselves whether they want utility and freedom with their hedge, or an inherited asset.”

Karan Sood, CEO and Managing Director at Cboe Vest, an asset management partner of Cboe Global Markets, told Cointelegraph that it is worth noting that the relatively nascent history of Bitcoin “has cut both ways in the past”, given that there have been “periods where both Bitcoin and inflation have risen and fallen in tandem.”

Sood added that Bitcoin’s inherent volatility has the potential to magnify these moves. As an example, he said that if current inflation levels turn out to be transitory and fall from their highs, Bitcoin “can also fall precipitously, exposing investors to significant potential losses.”

As a solution, Sood suggested that investors looking to use BTC to hedge against inflation can “benefit from accessing exposure to Bitcoin through a strategy that seeks to manage the volatility of Bitcoin itself” –

Speaking to Cointelegraph, Yuriy Kovalev, CEO and founder of cryptocurrency trading platform Zenfuse, said that While the free fall of the lira might have meant that betting on gold was a good move, for US-based investors it was not:

“Gold has underperformed this year, falling 8.6% against the dollar while the US CPI rose 6.2%. Gold failed investors who bet on it, while BTC is up 92.3 % so far this year, rewarding those who believed in it as a hedge. “

Reyes admitted that although Bitcoin offers better returns as measured by the Sharpe ratio, investors can “Wanting gold in your portfolio for diversification purposes, even if it hasn’t performed well this year.”

A diversified portfolio can be, at least for the most conservative investors, a more sensible solution to protect against inflation, since it is not yet clear how the price of Bitcoin will move if inflation continues to rise.

A confusing truth

It is unclear if Bitcoin and cryptocurrencies in general offer a better solution to the current financial system. For Stephen Stonberg, CEO of cryptocurrency exchange Bittrex Global, a “A balanced combination of both systems is what we should aspire to.” Stonberg said:

“Both models have advantages, but Bitcoin and the entire digital asset economy must become more integrated into the traditional financial system if we are to reach the unbanked in the world.”

Caleb Silver, editor-in-chief of the financial information portal Investopedia, told Cointelegraph that the “Truth is murky” when it comes to Bitcoin acting as a hedge against inflation.

According to Silver, Bitcoin is a relatively young asset compared to traditional hedges against inflation, such as gold or the Japanese yen, And although it has characteristics that are “important ingredients in its perception as a hedge against inflation,” its wild price swings affect its reliability.

For him, Investors should be aware of their volatility over the past decade:

“It has entered 20 different bear markets in the last ten years and has seen a drop of 20% or more for almost 80% of its history. Consumer prices, until the pandemic, have been clearly non-volatile over the last decade. “.

Silver added that Bitcoin is a “highly speculative asset” despite institutional investors adopting it for more than two years. He concluded by saying that the fact that Bitcoin is not seen as a store of wealth by most market participants “hurts its credibility as a hedge of inflation.”

To hedge against inflation, investors have a host of tools at their disposal, not just Bitcoin. Only time will tell what will and will not work, so a diversified portfolio may be the answer for some investors. The tools at your disposal, according to our experts, include BTC, gold and even DeFi protocols that help them beat inflation.

