Factors such as power (Watts), voltage (Volts) and intensity (Amps) intervene in its process, but also the type of battery that the car carries, or the cables that connect the vehicle with the pole, the plugs or the loading station that we use. Therefore, in addition to following the manufacturer’s instructions regarding reviews, we must always recharge it properly.

But it is also convenient to know the battery capacity of the model, and the supply contract and the contracted power that you have at home. That is why when charging our electric car we may have some lack of energy, which will mean that the times are made at slower speeds. But it has a solution.

Today, the electric car can be connected to a charging point in almost any setting or location, even if outside the home, on public roads, the available infrastructure is still limited. Each of the alternatives has an associated power , and it is the one that determines, among other things, the loading times.

In this sense, better if you don’t let it download completely. It is best to recharge the car when the battery level is below 30%. In addition, when we purchase a vehicle with these characteristics, in addition to the optional cables, it usually comes standard with a cable that is known as ’emergency’ and that is compatible with a domestic plug (Schuko type).

This is where we should pay attention, because before plugging it into this type of outlet, you should check that both the plug and the installation are electrically dimensioned for intensive use such as charging an electric car.

It will be this point where it will be necessary to take into account that the process is carried out in a domestic outlet instead of always using a specific charging point it will take more time recharge. In any case, it is true that if we do it at home it will mean more waiting time, but also the most accessible. Domestic outlets usually provide 2.3 kW of power, or 2,300 watts.

Currently, these cars can do it from 1.2kW. In any case, with a power of 3.45kW we could recharge it with peace of mind, since with about ten hours we would have a charge of 34.5kWh, allowing this charge to carry out a range of more than 250km.

Yes, the charging power can be increased

Even with everything (if we do it at home), except really old houses, both the interior installation and the link installation, the meter installation, in most cases they are prepared for hire higher powers, which refutes that it is necessary to change the meter itself, but the fact that the power can be increased without problem does not mean that it is necessary.

Anyway, in case we choose to do this, and as we have mentioned previously, it is important to know that our vehicle does not vary much from any other electrical appliance. If so, it is not so advisable to increase that power.

Once this is known, and in the event that the contracted power is low, we can take the option of installing a reliable charger and adapt it to the available power. In this case, it is possible to install a faster charging point, that is, between 7.4 to 22kW. So if we should increase the contracted power. At the same time, if we have a power of 3.7kW at home, it will already be enough to recharge your electric vehicle completely throughout the night. All this following the capacity of the car battery, something essential for the task.