Groups on WhatsApp have become very popular due to the advantages it offers. These are ideal for bringing together a number of people who need to be in touch frequently. One of the disadvantages of groups is the large number of notifications that reach you and that can be annoying. If you want to delete a group on WhatsApp, here we will talk about the different options that exist.

What can I do if I no longer want to be in a WhatsApp group being invited

WhatsApp has a function that allows create groups to gather family members, friends or co-workers. With these groups the members can plan activities or maintain contact with each other.

Sometimes, we are invited to belong to a group on WhatsApp in order to interact with people who have similar goals. However, over time the purpose of the grouping disperses, so that we feel that we should no longer belong to him.

You can just leave the group

If your purpose is to completely leave the group, you must bear in mind that once you are out, if you want to re-enter you have to ask the administrator to add you.

To stop belonging to the group You just have to locate the group’s conversation and click on the name, then you scroll to the end and you will see the option to leave the group. To finish this process you must confirm the action and it will be ready.

If you don’t want to go out, you can mute it

If you want to give the group a chance to reorganize and return to its initial objectives, you can silence the group by touching the subject in chat.

Below the files and links you will find the section to silence notifications, in this part you can choose the time you want to keep the notifications silent. You can choose between 8 hours, 1 week or always. This is also useful when the sound of notifications interrupts your activities.

Block a WhatsApp group

If you are invited to a group but do not want to belong to it, you can leave. Of course, this will not prevent you from being added again. In that case, you may want to block that group from inviting you again, unfortunately this action is not included in the application.

You only have two alternatives to avoid being entered into a group, one of them is to block the administrator as contact and the other is blocking groups from your account settings. In the privacy section, locate the groups section and establish which people can include you in their groups.

How to leave a WhatsApp group as an administrator

When you are the administrator of a group, you have the responsibility of establishing the rules that the participants must follow, making sure that no member is annoying to others and most importantly, the reasons that led to the creation of this group are weighty.

On the other hand, you should not abuse this resource and create many groups like crazy because you will lose credibility. If what you need is to pass information to several contacts, you can use the distribution lists.

You can remove annoying participants from the group

If you have on your shoulders the responsibility of being the administrator of a group and you notice that a user does not respect the rules or is making annoying comments, you can remove it from the grouping

You just have to enter the chat and touch the subject of the group. When you scroll down you will see the list of all participants including administrators and guests. Choose the contact that is causing annoyance and press it until a window appears with the option to delete.

It is possible to place a new administrator and leave the group

If you want to leave the group because you no longer share the same objectives as others, you can do so and assign another person to fulfill the role that you will leave. You just have to choose the contact and press on their name for a long time until the option to make it administrator appears, then you slide to the end and press to leave the group.

As a last measure, you can delete the group

If for compelling reasons you determine that the group should no longer exist, you can remove it completely. This is achieved by eliminating each of the participants until only you remain, after you also leave the group you will see the option to eliminate group. That way it will disappear from the application.

Is it possible to delete messages from a WhatsApp group?

Of course it is possible to delete one or all messages. If you want to delete only one, you must keep it pressed until you get the option to delete. If it is a message that you wrote, you can delete it for everyone or just for yourself. On the other hand, if it is a message that you received, you can delete it from your conversation. And to delete all messages just empty the chat.