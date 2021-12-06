How can I activate or deactivate the filter keys

How to activate them

If you want to use the adhesive keys because they will be very practical or because you need them, we are going to tell you how you should enable them in Windows in order to take advantage of their advantages and configure them according to your specific needs. It is a very interesting Windows keyboard function in some cases, so its configuration will be in its corresponding section.

As in each of the computers the activation can be different, so that it is much easier for you to find your configuration option and activate, we are going to tell you how you can do it in Windows 11, Windows 10 and other versions of the operating system. Thus, you will find the most indicated steps depending on the operating system you have at all times. Once you do, you will see that you can configure it with the options that interest you.

Windows 11

The first thing you have to do is open Settings in Windows 11. Once you have done it, in the displayed window you must go to Accessibility and later to Keyboard. This is where you will see an option called Filter Keys or Filter Keys. You just have to check the box that checks disabled for you to activate them. Once activated it would already be.

You can also do it from the control Panel. You just have to go to him. You will see Accessibility, you must give it and it will take you to the Accessibility Center. When you see it, you can change the login settings, which can be found in the left menu of the screen. Subsequently, you must give an option that says «skip additional keystrokes if a key is pressed quickly – filter keys).

Windows 10

To do it in Windows 10, you have to press the shortcut Windows + I. You must open the Start menu, click on Configuration and Accessibility. There you must give to Facilitate the use of the keyboard or Keyboard, and give to Use filter keys. Check the option.

You can also give “Allow shortcut key to launch filter keys” to use this option. In this way, you just have to hold down the right Shift key for 8 seconds to activate them.

Once you activate them, you will see that you will also be able to enable the options to emit a sound when a key is pressed or accepted (or disable this option and show the Filter Keys icon on the taskbar (or not).

If you want to do it from the control panel, it is much easier than it seems. The steps are the following:

Give Control Panel.

Accessibility.

Accessibility center.

Facilitate the use of the keyboard.

You will see the option Activate filter keys.

Press the option so that it is marked.

Other versions

It is also interesting that you know how to make them work from your computer in other, not so recent versions of Windows because it may be the ones you have on your computer. Therefore, we tell you how to do it in Windows 7, 8 and 8.1. It is much easier than you think and you can do it in less than a minute.

To do it in Windows 7, you must go to Start, Control Panel. Search by small icons. Go to Ease of Access Center and Make it Easy to Use the keyboard. Check the option of Activate filter keys and click OK.

On Windows 8 / 8.1 You just have to give the direct access, Windows + I and go to the Accessibility Center. There you have to click on Facilitate the use of the keyboard, or Keyboard, and Use filter keys. Check the option to enable them.

Disable them

If they are giving you problems that you must solve, such as those that we will mention later, you realize that when you press the shift key a lot they are activated without you wanting to or you are simply not interested in having them on your Windows computer, we will tell you what the steps are that you must give to disable them.

You can find different possibilities to configure them in Windows 10, 11, 8, 8.1 and 7. We will briefly tell you how to disable them in the different versions of Windows so that you can more easily find the function on your computer, although you will notice that it is very similar upon activation (in steps to follow).

To disable them in Windows 11 you must do the same process as when enabling them. You just have to go to Settings, Accessibility and Keyboard. You will find the option of Filter Keys and you must click on the box Activated for you to disable them. Check what it says disabled and that would be what you want to do. From the control Panel, you can go to Accessibility, Accessibility Center, Change Login Settings and Filter Keys. Deactivate them from there by giving the option.

In Windows 10

To do it in Windows 10, you have to press the Windows + I shortcut, open the Start menu, click Settings and Accessibility. There you must give to Facilitate the use of the keyboard or Keyboard, and toggle Use filter keys. Uncheck the option to disable the filter keys.

You can also give to “Allow shortcut key to launch filter keys” to deactivate this option if it is activated and thus prevent you from doing it inadvertently by pressing during Shift key 8 seconds. In the same way, you can do it from the control Panel following the same steps for activation, but at the end unchecking the corresponding option.

Other versions

If you want to get rid of this option in Windows 7, 8 or 8.1 you just have to follow the same process as to enable. In all of them you must get to the Accessibility Center, and from giving to Facilitate the Use of the Keyboard or Keyboard you have to give Use filter keys and check that the option is disabled. Once you have done it you can check it out. If it still won’t go after you have done so, you may need to restart your computer.

If it was activated, just check and it will be deactivated. It is as simple as following these small steps, the same process as in the activation, but deactivating the option, and you will no longer have them on your computer. If you have problems with them, or you think it may be due to that, you should not do it to test if they are solved.

Mistakes

There are many mistakes that can occur due to having the filter keys activated or that are related to them, so we are going to comment on some of the most important and how they can be solved if they are really due to them. Otherwise, you will have to look for other solutions, although this cause is usually quite frequent.

These keys can cause important problems for you, such as the fact that the keyboard has stopped working, that the backspace key does not work or others, that is why it is so important to know what to do in each case. We are going to mention two of the main problems that are usually related to these keys.

Fix “keyboard doesn’t work after pressing shift”

One of the most frequent errors that usually occur, and with which you may have encountered at this moment, is that your keyboard has been locked and you cannot type on it. If you want to press any key, you will hear a beep from the computer confirming its blocking. It usually happens that it does not work after press uppercase.

This is due to the filter keys, an adjustment that if we have activated it is probably the cause that the keyboard does not work, since in any application in which we are if we have pressed the shift key for 8 seconds the keyboard locks and prevents us from continuing typing since it no longer works.

Therefore, if you are in this case, what you should do is simply deactivate them, since you could have activated them inadvertently. You just have to go to Accessibility center y Facilitate the use of the keyboard, thus disabling the filter keys when marking the corresponding option.

Fix backtracking not working

Although there are several reasons why this failure can occur, one of the main solutions and settings to pay attention to is filter keys and sticky keys (Sticky Keys), functions that should be turned off to see if it works. If these features are enabled, you might have the problem that the backspace key does not work. To solve this problem, you just have to disable them and verify that it is really about this. If not, you can recover them if you are interested and look for other solutions to this error.

Other solutions This problem is reinstalling the keyboard drivers, keeping Windows updated, testing the keyboard on another computer, scanning with antivirus and antimalware, disabling fast startup or repairing computer problems, as they could not be the cause of the problem, but It doesn’t hurt to try it before anything else to rule it out.